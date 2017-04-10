NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
SEARCH

Been Eating Watermelons for Dinner? You Need to Read This

   |  Updated: April 10, 2017 14:32 IST

Google Plus Reddit
Been Eating Watermelons for Dinner? You Need to Read This
Highlights
  • Watermelons are rich in numerous nutrients and health benefits
  • But when to eat it is important to remember
  • One should not consume watermelons at night right before going to bed
Summer is here, and so is the constant need to keep ourselves hydrated and fresh. What better than a bowl full of watermelon, which is not only tasty, but filling and healthy too. One of those fruits boasting of high-lycopene content, watermelon has a lot to offer, especially when you are looking to lose weight. Rich in numerous nutrients and health benefits, watermelons make for a great snacking option. The fruit is known to promote heart care, healthy kidneys, relief from heat stroke and is believed to help normalise blood pressure too. If you ever feel like binge eating or crave sugar, trust a watermelon to do the job without worrying about the calories. Renowned Nutritionist, Dr. Shilpa Arora shares, 'Watermelons consist of 94 percent water, lycopene, potassium and a lot of other nutrients. It has fiber that is a wonderful source to keep the digestion process going.'

So while a watermelon may be a healthy fruit to enjoy overall, when you eat it is equally important. It is recommended to not consume watermelons at night right before going to bed. "I would not recommend consumption of watermelon or any fruit after 7 pm. Watermelon is slightly acidic and if consumed at night, it may delay the process of digestion when the body is inactive. The best time to eat watermelon is around 12-1 pm when the digestion rate is high and active."



According to experts, watermelons are not a good alternative to munch on at night and may invite health issues -

  • Watermelons are not digestion friendly when it comes to consuming it at night and may cause irritable bowel syndrome and other problems, making your stomach upset the next day. The digestive process is slower than usual at night, hence, it is recommended to keep off sugary and acidic foods.
  • Watermelons have a large percentage of natural sugar which may promote weight gain in some cases if eaten at night.
  • Consisting of a huge percentage of water, watermelons may actually lead to frequent trips to the toilet leading to poor sleep and sleep deprivation and fatigue the other day.
watermelon

What Does Ayurveda Recommend?

Ayurveda, according to Dr. Dhanvantri Tyagi, does not recommend eating watermelon or any fruit at night as they promote diarrhea and in some cases, constipation too. Hence, it is advisable to eat alternative foods rather than fruits. The right time to eat a watermelon is in the morning or afternoon and not after that. "Considering these hot summers, one must remember to soak the watermelon in water for some time, as it minimises any harm to the consumer. You must eat the watermelon right when it is bought, do not store it, and rather have it fresh for best results on health." Dr. Dhanvantri insists.



The Good Side - Benefits of Watermelons



While nobody recommends consumption of watermelons at night, let us not forget that watermelon when eaten in the daytime has many benefits.



Here are a few reasons that will make you fall in love with watermelons this summer:



1. Summer Refreshers



The hot sun may take a toll on your body, but watermelons are a great source to prevent heat stroke. It also keeps you rehydrated because of the water content, therefore, try having watermelons regularly so as to prevent yourself from falling sick in summers.

watermelon 620

2. Kidney Saviors



Watermelons are full of potassium, the nutrient that helps to flush all the toxins from the kidneys.



3. Heart Friendly



Watermelons contain lycopene which is a powerful antioxidant that protects and repairs the body from causing multiple diseases. It also carries beta-carotene that has anti-aging properties that keeps you active and young. Vitamin C and potassium helps reducing cholesterol and keep the heart safe.

heart 620x350

4. Helps the Eye-Sight



The phytonutrients present in the watermelons help maintain the healthy functioning of eyes. Lutein, Vitamin C and beta-carotene help in preventing degeneration, hence protecting your eyes from blindness and cataract.



5. Maintains High Blood Pressure

The magnesium and potassium contents in the watermelons are responsible for keeping the blood pressure normal.

blood pressure

How to Make the Most of Watermelons



Here are healthy yet fun watermelon drinks to savor this summer!



1. Lime and Watermelon Tonic



The Detox Cookbook & Health Plan book by Maggie Pannell has suggested this refreshing juice that will not only quench your thirst but also cool your body. It reads, "This refreshing juice will help to cool the body, calm the digestion and cleanse the system - and may even have aphrodisiac qualities." A mix of watermelon, chilled water, lemon juice, clear honey (to taste) and ice cubes will rejuvenate your mind too!

watermelon juice

2. Fresh Watermelon and Cucumber Juice



How about we mix two summer foods together to make a cooler that's tasty and healthy? Prepare some quick juice from fresh watermelon and cucumbers, with a dash of mint to give it an even better taste. It will help your body cool down from the hot summer day.



3. Watermelon Smoothie



If you feel like having a hearty and heavy watermelon drink, mix some strawberries, watermelon and tangy yoghurt to make a yummy smoothie. Do remember to miss out on sugar as the natural taste of melon and berries will make it sweet enough.



For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  WatermelonWeight LossSummer FruitWatermelon Recipes
Salad Packages Recalled After Finding a Dead Bat!
Salad Packages Recalled After Finding a Dead Bat!
4 Tips to Keep in Mind Before Buying Mangoes
4 Tips to Keep in Mind Before Buying Mangoes

Related Videos

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Most Popular

Indian Recipes

Benefits

© 2017 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 