Black, White or Green Tea: 4 Different Kinds of Teas and Their Health Benefits
Tea is one of our favourite beverages, undoubtedly. Though the British are credited for introducing it in India and the Chinese enjoy it as their national drink, we have a special place for tea in our hearts. While tea is enjoyed in several ways, it is hardly ever appreciated for its health benefits. Of course, you've been served a hot cup or two with herbs when you're down with flu which works an as ancient remedy for cold, tea has a lot more to offer. There are three main types of teas with different processing styles, different flavours and different health benefits that you can derive. An interesting fact to know is that all different varieties of teas come from the same plant (Camellia Sinesis) but the way they are processed after being plucked makes all the difference. Have a look.
1. Benefits of Black Tea
Black tea is a type of tea that is the most oxidized - much more than oolong, green and white tea. It has a very strong flavour and is one of the most popular teas. Some of the most famous varieties hail from the Indian regions like Assam, Darjeeling, Nilgiri, and Munnar in India. Black tea is rich in antioxidants known as polyphenols. According to a study conducted by Boston’s School of Medicine, it may help reverse the abnormal functioning of blood vessels that can lead to strokes and other cardiovascular conditions. Due to the presence of tannins, it has a soothing effect in case of intestinal disorders and stomach problems.
2. Benefits of Green Tea
Green tea does not undergo any oxidation process; the same process that is used to make Black Tea and Oolong Tea. As a result, it is a much healthier drink to sip on. There are many varieties and flavours of green tea available enhanced with spices and herbs. Green tea is known to be good for your heart and even for weight loss. It is known to boost your metabolism and speed up the fat burning process. Many studies have confirmed that green tea may lower LDL (bad) cholesterol and triglycerides and thus, protects your heart.
3. Benefits of Oolong Tea
Oolong is only partly oxidized. Therefore, the colour of the tea leaves can be anywhere between green and black tea. Drinking oolong tea can help control various health conditions - from heart diseases and cholesterol to improving bone structure and even dental health. Even though oolong has caffeine in it, it can be quite calming for your tensed nerves. The best way to drink oolong is by itself but remember that, unlike green tea you cannot have too many cups of oolong tea as it has a high caffeine content.
White tea is one of the most coveted teas in the world. It is also one of the most expensive teas. The delicate leaves and buds of the tea plant are plucked a day before they open. Then, they are simply sun-dried without being processed. It is basically tea in its raw, natural state. It has a very calming on your mind and is also known for its anti-carcinogenic and anti-ageing qualities. White has been praised for controlling the insulin levels and also curbing sugar cravings. White tea should be enjoyed on its own without any sugar, milk or even lime - just a natural burst of flavours.
No matter which one you prefer, each one of them has lots of good things to offer. Just sit back, relax and let these beautiful blends do their magic.
