Can a Cup of Green Coffee Help You Lose Weight? You'll Be Surprised!

cappuccino is a favourite pick-me-up for many. Its smoky aroma and the carefully set foam on the brink of the cup call out for a quick sip that makes you feel instantly energized and charged up. As a coffee lover, you may think you know everything about it but that may not be the case. A new variety of coffee has been creating a lot of buzz and if you happened to have missed it, we'll update you. Green coffee beans are seeds of the coffee fruits that are not roasted unlike regular coffee. These coffee beans have a higher amount of cholorgenic acid which is believed to have numerous health benefits. The amount of this compound reduces as you roast the coffee beans to make them into what we generally consume.According to Dr. Simran Saini from Fortis Hospital, "Chlorogenic acid in green coffee acts as an antioxidant. It helps in controlling high blood pressure, aids weight loss and maintain blood sugar levels in the body."

Green coffee has particularly become popular for its weight loss benefits just like green tea. This light coloured brew that is enjoyed without milk or sugar and has a very mild flavour is known to help you lose weight in many ways. A study published in the Indian Journal of Innovative Research and Development (IJIRD) indicates that the miracle active ingredient called chlorogenic acid found in green coffee helps in weight loss. Since the beans are not roasted the compound retains its potent properties that benefit the body. It helps in melting the unwanted fat and thus, aids weight loss. Not just that, here are five amazing weight loss benefits of drinking green coffee regularly you may have not known.



1. Boosts your metabolism

The presence of chologenic acid in green coffee is known to boost your metabolism. It helps increase the Balsamic Metabolic Rate (BMR) of our body, which further minimizes the release of glucose from the liver into the bloodstream. To fulfill the requirement of glucose, the body starts burning the excess fat stored in the fat cells, eventually resulting in weight loss.

2. Curbs your appetite

If you're someone who constantly falls for sudden hunger pangs and ends up binging on unnecessary calories, sip some green coffee. Again, the cholorogenic acid acts as a natural appetite suppressant. It helps control cravings and prevents us from overeating.Regular green coffee consumption is also known to block fat and carb absorption in the body.



3. Improves blood circulation

Blood carries out several critical functions in the body including transporting oxygen to the cells and at the same time, it removes the gases and toxins from the cells. Any blockages or a sluggish flow of blood may cause inactivity and lead to fatigue and lethargy that can affect your metabolism and in turn, slow down the fat burning process. A cup of green coffee can be a great energizer to help your body burn fats and calories faster.

4. Burns fat

Pure green coffee beans help in raising the fat burning capability of our body. It increases the releases of fat burning enzymes in the body. Further, it acts as a great natural detoxifier for the liver. It cleanses the liver and removes bad cholesterol and unnecessary fats which eventually perks up our metabolism.



5. Decreases the absorption of sugars

Consumption of green coffee decreases the absorption of sugars in your small intestines which means that less sugar is available to be stored as fat and more calories are burnt helping you lose those extra pounds.

When is the best time to have green coffee?

The best time to have green coffee is right after your meals. This is because after eating your blood sugar levels generally spike up due to the consumption of carbohydrates or proteins. The excess sugar generated when food is broken down during digestion is stored as fat in the body. Drinking green coffee helps in maintaining the blood sugar levels and prevents sudden spikes. It will also help you stay energetic for a longer period.

You can find green coffee in powdered form that just needs to be mixed with hot water and is ready to be consumed. It is usually enjoyed on its own without any additions but you may add a dash of honey or a sprinkle of cinnamon. Green coffee may benefit your weight loss routine in many ways but it cannot help you lose weight all by itself. A good weight loss plan needs to be a mix of a balanced diet and regular exercise but green coffee can definitely play a great supporting role and help you reach your goals.