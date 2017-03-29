Chaitra Navratri 2017: Day 2- Maa Brahmacharini Pooja, Prasad & Mantra

Chaitra Navratri falls at the cusp of Spring and Summer
The second day of Navratra is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini
She is depicted as a simple ascetic goddess
‘Navratri’ is a significant Indian festival celebrated across the country twice a year. The Chaitra Navratri falls at the cusp of Spring and Summer. This Hindu festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her 9 avatars also referred to as the ‘Nav Durga’. On each of the nine days of Navratri, devotees worship a form of Durga or Shakti with special offerings, and traditional rituals to seek the divine goddess’ blessings. The nine forms of Durga are Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri.
The second day of Navratra is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini. According to Hindu scriptures, she is depicted as a simple ascetic goddess who is far from the material pleasures of the world. Clad in white, the two-armed Goddess is seen holding a rudraksh mala and a sacred Kamandalu. Her stance reflects utmost piety and devotion. Her meditative form signifies the austere penance undertaken by Sati and Parvati in their respective births to attain Lord Shiva as their beloved consort.
Her sage like demeanor has also earned her the name of Tapasyacharini. It is believed that when Parvati was engaged in her deep meditation to please Lord Shiva, she was reduced to a mere skeleton. She went on meditating for years through severe circumstances and weather and no food or water. Due to her austere penance, she was named Bharahmacharini by all the devtas and Gods who were awestruck by her reverence. It is believed that Lord Brahma descended upon earth to praise her diligence to seek Lord Shiva and gave her the name ‘Brahmacharini’. Worshiping this form of Durga is believed to invoke the spirit of penance, renunciation, virtue and nobility.
Goddess Brahmacharini, the second form Shakti is a tapaswani or a sage who loves simple offerings. Devotees wake up early morning and worship the goddess after taking a shower. After the pooja, they offer a bhog of sugar to the Goddess. Some people also offer a handful of fresh fruits to the monastic Goddess.