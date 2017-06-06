Chakodi: The Famous Crunchy Snack from Andhra Pradesh

Sarika Rana | Updated: June 06, 2017 17:30 IST
Who wouldn't like to enjoy a crisp snack in the evening with a hot cup of tea? We're always looking out for delicious and exciting snacking options and that's exactly what we're going to share with you. If you're bored with the usual fried snacks that you've been binging on, try one of the most popular snacks from Andhra Pradesh called Chakodi. This round, spicy and crunchy delight teams perfectly with your evening tea or coffee. It is full of spices and different flavours. Also known as Chegodilu, Chekodi, Ring Murukku or Kodubale in Kannada, Chakodi is one of the tastiest snacks you'll find in South India.
So, What is Chakodi?
According to Chef Prem Kumar Pogakula from The Imperial in New Delhi, "Chakodi is a hot and crunchy South Indian snack. It is also called "Kodubale" in Kannada. It can be made in many varieties with different flavours. My mother used to make Chakodi with red chilli paste to add spiciness along with different ingredients like curry leaves, fresh coriander, and white sesame seeds. It is a must-have tea time snack in most of the South Indian households and is mostly enjoyed with tea or coffee during the day and as a side snack with drinks at night."
Chakodi is very easy to prepare at home with just few ingredients. It is made with rice flour batter, moong dal, red chili powder, cumin seeds and sesame seeds. It can also be flavoured with ajwainor black pepper and a dash of hing. Apart from being enjoyed as an evening snack, Chegodilu or Chakodi is also savoured during festivities, especially during Dusshera and Diwali. Keertikanth from Madhuban Restaurant in Delhi, tells us, "It is believed that Lord Krishna liked foods which were prepared using rice flour. Therefore, people prepare chakodi, which is also made with rice flour, on Janmashtami (Lord Krishna's Birthday) every year."
Here's How You Can Make Yummy Chakodis at Home!
Chakodi
Recipe by Chef Prem Kumar Pogakula
Ingredients
Rice Flour- 2 Cups
Yellow Moong Dal- 2 teaspoon
Cumin Seeds- 1½ teaspoon
Water- 2 Cups
Red Chilli Powder- 1½ teaspoon
White Sesame Seeds- 1 teaspoon
Ghee- 2 teaspoon
Salt- to taste
Oil- for deep frying
Method
Give the usual snacks a break and serve these crisp and crunchy chakodis for tea next time to impress everyone with something new.