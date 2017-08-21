Chicken Changezi: The History of the Curry & its Supposed Connection With Mongolian Ruler Ghenghis Khan

Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: August 21, 2017 14:13 IST
MasterChef India 2016 contestant Chef Sadaf Hussain says, "History of Chicken Changezi is very mixed and nobody really knows the reason why this dish is named so. It is believed that this dish is named after the formidable 13th century Mongolian warrior, Genghis Khan or as Indians would like to call him Changez Khan. He was very particular about his dish and the amount of spices that was used. One of his chef experimented with the chicken dish to suit his taste buds, which resulted in impressing the king. This dish was prepared in milk and cream which cut the spicy flavour of the food. Chicken Changezi is made with roasted chicken in tomato-based gravy and can be enjoyed in several culinary hotspots of Purani Dilli.
It is said that the Mongols kept threatening to invade Delhi, going even as far to sack Lahore, but the wise administration and politics of the Delhi sultanate kept them from ruining Delhi. This constant point of contact led many Mongol residents to take shelter in the suburb outside the city walls, which was known to be called 'Mughalpura', (somewhere near Paharganj today). Mughalpura may not have survived the tides of time, but their culinary practices stayed. Chicken Changezi is often dubbed as a brainchild of those marvellous cooking techniques. Interestingly, 'Changezi' is a popular surname across Pakistan and Afghanistan; people with this family name claim descent from the Mongolian ruler Changez Khan.
The subtle gravy made with a handful of Indian spices stood its own among the host of spicy Mughlai gravies that followed. In the streets of Old Delhi, Chicken Changezi makes for one of the most popular Iftar dishes during Ramzan.
Chef Sadaf says, "The best place I have ever visited to enjoy the delicacy has to be Al-Jawahar in Old Delhi or Changezi Chicken in Daryaganj. Chicken Changezi primarily comprises rich gravy made of milk and cream with ginger garlic paste, tomato paste, coriander powder, chilli powder and garam masala. Chicken is first roasted and later cooked with gravy to give it the perfect taste."
Chicken Changezi is best enjoyed with Roomali Roti or Naan, however, teaming it with rice is also not a bad option. Have you had the lip-smacking curry yet? Do share with us the experience.