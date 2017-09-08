Cocktail Names: 14 Different Types to Try for Your Next Party!
Sarika Rana | Updated: September 08, 2017 15:37 IST
It is believed that the trend of mixing drinks with stimulating liquors and spirits to create cocktails started way back in the 1800s. Since then, we have been introduced to many unique and interesting cocktails. It has become quite fashionable to serve cocktails at bars and parties. Besides the timeless tipples like a Cosmopolitan or an Old Fashioned, mixologists are constantly experimenting to invent something refreshing and new. However, there are some classic cocktails that have always been and will always be the soul of any party. Here’s a list are different cocktail names and types that you can pick from for your next house party.
Highlights
- Eggs contain vitamin D which is necessary for healthy bones and teeth.
- Eggs have also been regarded as one of the best weight loss foods.
- Egg white helps in shedding the extra pounds quickly.
1. Mojito
Traditionally, a Mojito consists of five ingredients that include sugar or sugarcane juice, lime juice, soda water, mint and white rum. The Cuban drink may not have a very clear history of origin but it is believed that it is one of the first cocktails to have been invented. Best consumed in Collins glassware, Mojito is garnished with a sprig of mint and lemon slice.
Mojito is garnished with a sprig of mint and lemon slice
2. Long Island Iced Tea
Long Island Iced Tea (LIIT) is a stylish cocktail typically made with vodka, triple sec, tequila, light rum, gin and cola that gives it a nice and soothing amber hue. This cocktail has a much higher concentration of liquor than most of the other popular cocktails. It is generally served in a long highball glass.
This cocktail has a much higher concentration of liquor than most of the other popular cocktails
3. Manhattan
Manhattan cocktail was created at the Manhattan Club in New York City during the early 1870s. It is made with whiskey, bitters and sweet vermouth (aromatized and fortified wines). The most common whiskeys that are used to make the drink may include Canadian whisky, blended whiskey, Tennessee whiskey or Rye Whiskey. Lowball glasses are commonly used to serve this cocktail.
4. Daiquiri
This cocktail uses rum, citrus juice (ideally lime juice) and sugar or any other sweetener as the main ingredients. There are quite a few variations of Daiquiri popular across the world that include Banana Daiquiri, Avocado Daiquiri and Hemingway Daiquiri.
5. Margarita
Margarita is a sour cocktail consisting of tequila, triple sec and lime or lemon juice. It is generally served with salt or sugar placed on the rim of the glass.
Margarita is a sour cocktail consisting of tequila, triple sec and lime or lemon juice
6. Bloody Mary
The spooky name Bloody Mary is synonymous to the bright red colour of the cocktail. It is made with vodka, tomato juice and a combination of various spices and flavours, which may include cayenne pepper, celery, olives and more. This drink is served in a highball glass.
The spooky name Bloody Mary is synonymous to the bright red colour of the cocktail
7. Cosmopolitan
Cosmopolitan is made with vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice and lime juice. It is usually served in a martini glass and is popularized as a feminine drink.
Cosmopolitan is made with vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice and lime juice
8. Tom Collins
Tom Collins is a stylish drink made with gin, lemon juice, sugar and carbonated water is generally served in Collins glassware. It is garnished with a lemon slice and maraschino cherry.
9. Moscow Mule
Moscow Mule is believed to have originated in the United States of America. It is made with vodka, spicy ginger beer and lime juice and garnished with a slice of wedge of lime. One thing that makes it stand out is that it is always served in a copper mug.
Moscow Mule is believed to have originated in the United States of America
10. Screwdriver
No, it’s not the screwdriver tool that you are thinking of! This interesting drink is made with vodka and orange juice, that’s how basic it is. Served in a highball glass, it has many variations with different names around the world.
This interesting drink is made with vodka and orange juice, that’s how basic it is
11. Hurricane
This sweet alcoholic drink is made with rum, fruit juice and passion fruit syrup or grenadine. However, it is made differently in different parts of the world. There can be two types of rums added in it - dark rum and white rum.
12. Martini
A classy drink, martini is a cocktail made with gin and vermouth and garnished with an olive. You can add some aromatic bitters and serve it chilled in a martini glass. Ideally a martini shouldn’t be shaken, but stirred.
A classy drink, martini is a cocktail made with gin and vermouth and garnished with an olive
13. Tequila Sunrise
The mix of sweet and sour flavours, this cocktail is a modern drink that originated in California. It is made with tequila, orange juice and grenadine syrup and served unmixed in a tall glass.
14. Sangria
Sangria is a punchy cocktail consisting of red or white wine, chopped fresh fruits and fruit juice.
Sangria is a punchy cocktail consisting of red or white wine, chopped fresh fruits and fruit juice
This interesting list of cocktail names and different types will surely give you an idea of what to serve at your house party or to choose the next time you’re out with friends.
For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.