Count your Calories: How Many Calories Do Bread, Rice and Other Every Day Foods Have?

Highlights It is easier to figure out the repercussions of the junk we consume

Do you know the amount of calories of foods that you eat daily

We deconstruct the calorie intake for foods that we consume daily

1. 1 bowl of cooked rice

1 bowl of cooked rice has about 136 calories and a plateful of cooked rice has 272 calories which is about 80 grams a plate.

1 medium chapatti made with 20 grams of atta (whole wheat atta) has about 70 calories, while 1 large chapatti made with 30 grams of atta will have about 100 calories. On the other hand, 1 large plain parantha made with 30 grams of atta had about 121 calories and a portion of stuffed aloo parantha will be 210 calories.

3. 1 bowl of sooji ka halwa

1 small bowl of sooji ka halwa is approximately 379 calories! This is because the halwa includes lots of pure desi ghee and sugar.



1 medium sized aloo ka samosa has about 123 calories. This has added potatoes and is deep fried in refined oil.



130 grams of French fries that is one serving will have about 427 calories, if they are fried. If you are baking them, the same amount will be less than 200 calories.



1 cup of tea with 30 millilitres (ml) of milk and two teaspoons of sugar is about 37 calories. The calorie intake of tea increases with the increase in the amount of sugar and milk.



1 cup of coffee will be 150 calories for the same amount of milk and sugar as tea.



1 bowl of namkeen (bhujia) may have about 550 to 600 calories. So, watch out!



1 bowl of cooked moong dal, say about 30 grams of dal, would be around 104 calories. The calories in other dals may slightly vary.



1 creamy biscuit is about 160 calories and 1 non-creamy biscuit is about 100 calories. For three creamy biscuits, it will be a whopping 480 calories that you consume and for three non-creamy biscuits you would be adding about 300 calories to your day.



1 medium atta poori fried in 10 grams of oil is about 125 calories. If you have three medium pooris, you may be consuming about 375 calories; still less than having three creamy biscuits!