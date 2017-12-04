Dalle Khursani - When You Don't Feel Spicy Enough!
If you are one of those who never tire of trying out spicy food, then Dalle Khursani is just what you were looking for. Dalle Khursani is one of the hottest chilies in the world. Living up to its name and fame, the chilli is super hot and is not for the faint-hearted. Usually grown in Sikkim and regions of Darjeeling, Dalle Khursani belongs to the Capsicum family and is known to be amongst the most extreme in terms of heat. When fully ripen, this bright red-round-cherry sized ball spices up all the taste buds it comes into contact with.
How hot is Dalle Khursani?
The Scoville Heat Unit (SHU) scale, a rating system for the chilli quotient of various spices, gives this Chilli Pepper pretty impressive scores. It is rated between 100,000 to 350 000 SHU(Scoville Heat units), these figures are quite similar to what habanero chillies score on SHU.
How to Eat Dalle Khursani?
Very addictive, this chilli is a favorite side-dish with the usual 'daal-bhaat' in the Nepal-Sikkim belt. Commonly used for chutneys and sauces along with momos, it is regularly consumed in winters as it keeps the body warm. Giving the sweet-tingly taste, Dalle has now become a very widely used chili in the North-Eastern regions of India due to its addictive taste. It is also eaten with rice alone in many villages of Sikkim to cancel out the intense heat of the fiery-ball. 1-2 of these blazing red balls are literally enough to set your mouth on fire! Its heat gradually fades away so you won't be needing water, bread, milk etc.
There are many homemade recipes using dale khursani like chicken-chili, dalley-achaar etc. But the most infamous one of them is the fermented Dalle along with yak-buttermilk (also known as soft Churpi). The most commonly used form of it is the fermented pickle Dalle which is much appreciated by any tourist visiting the place. From pickles to pizzas, inhabitants keep experimenting with food using it. The popular red chutney accompaying Momos most popularly uses this chilly. Dalle is now so popular with foreign tourists that the Sikkim Government encourages the growth of Dalle for exports too.
If you are looking for some firework in your mouth, then Dalle Khursani is your go-to chilly. With its unique taste, we bet you will keep coming back to it again and again.
