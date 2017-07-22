NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Depression May be Linked with Changing Brain Structures, Try these Herbal Remedies!

   |  Updated: July 22, 2017 15:25 IST

Highlights
  • Depression is one of the most common ailments in India
  • It has been directly linked with changing structures of the brain
  • There is an urgent need to provide treatment for depression
Depression is one of the most common ailments in India and around the world and now it has been directly linked with changing structures of the brain. According to a new study published in Scientific Reports conducted by University of Edinburgh depression could lead to changes in brain's structure. Various alterations were found in the parts of brain known as white matter which contains fiber tracts that enabled brain cells to communicate with one another by electrical signals. White matter plays a vital role in the brain's wiring and its disruption is now linked with problems with emotion processing and thinking skills.

The study was conducted on over 3000 people by scientists at University of Edinburgh and University of Glasgow. The university used a cutting edge technique known as diffusion tensor imaging to the map the structure of the white matter. Results showed that the quality of white matter deteriorated in people who reported symptoms of depression. The same changes were not seen in the people who were not affected.



Dr. Heather Whalley, Senior Research Fellow, Division of Psychiatry, University of Edinburgh shared, "This study uses data from the largest single sample published to date and shows that people with depression have changes in the white matter wiring of their brain. There is an urgent need to provide treatment for depression and an improved understanding of its mechanisms will give us a better chance of developing new and more effective methods of treatment."



We are not oblivious to the fact that depression is becoming a common lifestyle problem with common symptoms like anxiety, insomnia and stress. Therefore, it is necessary to control these symptoms before it gets worse. Here are some herbal remedies that may help keep certain symptoms of depression at bay.



1. Ashwagandha



Ashwagandha is believed to relieve you from stress and anxiety due to the presence of active compounds like steroidal lactones and alkaloids that provide antidepressant properties.



2. Brahmi



Brahmi acts as an adaptogen, which simply means that it helps the body adapt to new or stressful situations. It keeps you calm and give some respite from anxiety and nervousness.



3. Jatamasi



Jatamasi is known to have anti-depressant, anti-stress and anti-fatigue properties. The roots of Jatamasi give therapeutic effect to mood swings and stress disorders.



4. Pudina



Pudina or peppermint has menthol in it which helps keep mind calm and further gives it a cooling effect.


 

