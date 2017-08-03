Did You Know About This Street Food That May Actually Boost Your Digestion?
Monsoons are here! And so are our cravings to binge in on our favourite fried and greasy street food delicacies. However, the lingering thought of an upset stomach and innumerable toxins acts as a party pooper in most of those days of cravings. What if we were to tell you of a tangy street side snack that is may aid your digestion and is also sumptuous in equal parts. Yes you heard us, the famous Rajasthani street food-Kanji vada can work wonders in detoxifying your liver, thereby aiding digestion.
Kanji vada is a popular local delicacy of Rajasthan and Gujarat. Containing moong dal vadas immersed in tangy mustard flavoured liquid called Kanji. Traditionally, the Kanji or the ‘Rai ka paani’ needs to be prepared a day in advance, for the best balance of flavours. The vadas are added the following day
Kanji is also consumed by itself as a beverage in several Rajasthani and Gujarati households, for its excellent digestive qualities. Especially during Holi, the drink is served along with or after the heavy sweets and greasy snacks, to prevent your digestion from going topsy turvy, after the festive feast.
In ancient India, as documented in texts like the Kashyapa Samhita, kanjika is described as a sour, fermented rice gruel, popular in the south. Kanjika, it would appear, then connoted a class of fermented foods. The north-west Indian kanji is believed to stem from there.
Food Historian K. T Acharya in his book ‘A Historical Dictionary of Indian Food’ defines Kanji as “Current term for the residual starchy water, from the Sanskrit Kanjika... Frequently the product was left to sour overnight and drunk as a morning beverage, either hot or cold...the acidic liquour was even used , like vinegar to preserve , to preserve fruits like the mango, amla and cucumber. In Gujarat, a dish of fried pulse lumps in soured in rice water is also termed kanji.
Food blogger Kalyan Karmakar writes about his tryst with the treat outside Hawa Mahal, Jaipur “it ooked like dahi vadas floating on what looked like rasgulla sugar syrup.” He further writes about how pleasantly surprised he was with the delicacy when he finally got to taste it. “These vadas are made of ground moong daal, deep fried and then soaked in water infused with mustard, chillies and tamarind-called kanji. It detoxes your system and is good for the liver.”
You can also try making the delight at home with this recipe
Kanji ke Vade
Ingredients Of Kanji Ke Vade
• 1 kg urad dal
• 1 inch ginger, grated
• Some coriander leaves, chopped
• 2 green chillies, finely diced
For the base:
• 2 small pieces of asafoetida or heeng
• 3 tsp salt
• 4 tsp rai(mustard seeds) - finely ground
• 2 tsp red chillies-pounded
• 6 jugs water, boiled
• Oil for deep-frying
• Whole red chillies for garnish
• 1 tsp turmeric
How to Make Kanji ke Vade
1. Soak the urad dal overnight and grind to a fine paste. It should have the consistency of batter.
2. Pour into a vessel and whisk till the mixture turns fluffy.
3. Heat oil in a deep frying pan. Test the heat of the oil by dropping a little of the mixture into the pan. If it fluffs up and floats to the surface the oil is ready for frying.
4. Take a piece of wet cloth on your left palm. Mix with some coriander leaves, ginger and green chillies.This allows the vadas to slide off into the pan without difficulty. Pour some of the mixture onto the cloth and flatten it, shaping it into round vadas. Slide these off one by one into the oil and deep-fry them.
5. Continue to fry them until they turn a golden brown colour. Be careful not to make the vadas too thick.
6. Keep a tawa on the fire and put the asafoetida in. Take an earthenware pot and as soon as the asafoetida emits an aroma, turn the pot upside down on the tawa to soak up the smell.
7. Take the pot off the fire and fill it with warm water. Mix the rai, salt, red chilli powder, whole red chillies, turmeric into the water.
8. Put the fried vadas into the pot.
9. Cover the top of the pot with a clean muslin cloth and tie it securely. Leave the pot in the sun for 2-3 days and then it is ready to be served.
Time to binge with a little less guilt? Perhaps yes.
