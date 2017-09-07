Dip into Salsa: 7 Lip-Smacking Salsa Recipes for Your Next House Party

Highlights Dips can be a life-saver during house parties

The Mexican salsa is a great option for those who love tangy flavours

Team it with nachos, potato wafers, kebabs or toasts

Need some ideas? Here are some salsa recipes to get you started -

1. Classic Tomato Salsa

Recipe by Seema Chandra

Classic salsa recipe with juicy tomatoes and a smoky onion flavour.

The all-time favourite classic salsa; Image credit: Istock

2. Red Capsicum Salsa with Melba Toast

Recipe by Roopa Gulati

A zesty red bell pepper salsa served with pickled vegetables and a dry melba toast. Perfect start to your brunch party.

Red capsicum salsa works wonders to add some zing; Image credit: Istock

3. Spicy Corn Salsa

Recipe by Aditya Bal & Devanshi

Indulge in some culinary magic as Aditya Bal and Devanshi fuse traditional ingredients with western influences keeping in mind the health quotient. A Mexican salsa with corn, coriander and chat masala.

A Mexican salsa with corn, coriander and chat masala.

4. Salsa Creole

Recipe by Anil Pandey

A tangy Caribbean dip made with tomatoes, onions, celery, red chillies, pepper and squeeze of lime. Goes best with a plateful of crunchy crackers.



5. Roasted Tomato Chipotle Salsa

Recipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani

Tangy and zesty! A lip-smacking savoury accompaniment made with tomatoes and chillies.

Smoky and spicy salsa .

6. Sweetcorn Cakes with Mango Salsa

Recipe by Merrilees Parker

Fried sweetcorn cake served with a thick creamy hung curd and drizzled with mango salsa.

Creamy and fruity mango salsa.



7. Avocado Chicken Kebabs with Pineapple Salsa

Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur

Get your party started in style with these delectable chicken kebabs with a twist of avocados and a delicious pineapple salsa.