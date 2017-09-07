Dip into Salsa: 7 Lip-Smacking Salsa Recipes for Your Next House Party

NDTV Food Desk | Updated: September 07, 2017 12:29 IST
Need some ideas? Here are some salsa recipes to get you started -
1. Classic Tomato Salsa
Recipe by Seema Chandra
Classic salsa recipe with juicy tomatoes and a smoky onion flavour.
2. Red Capsicum Salsa with Melba Toast
Recipe by Roopa Gulati
A zesty red bell pepper salsa served with pickled vegetables and a dry melba toast. Perfect start to your brunch party.
3. Spicy Corn Salsa
Recipe by Aditya Bal & Devanshi
Indulge in some culinary magic as Aditya Bal and Devanshi fuse traditional ingredients with western influences keeping in mind the health quotient. A Mexican salsa with corn, coriander and chat masala.
4. Salsa Creole
Recipe by Anil Pandey
A tangy Caribbean dip made with tomatoes, onions, celery, red chillies, pepper and squeeze of lime. Goes best with a plateful of crunchy crackers.
5. Roasted Tomato Chipotle Salsa
Recipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani
Tangy and zesty! A lip-smacking savoury accompaniment made with tomatoes and chillies.
6. Sweetcorn Cakes with Mango Salsa
Recipe by Merrilees Parker
Fried sweetcorn cake served with a thick creamy hung curd and drizzled with mango salsa.
Get your party started in style with these delectable chicken kebabs with a twist of avocados and a delicious pineapple salsa.