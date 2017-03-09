Disha Patani: The Untold Story of Her Super-Toned Physique

Disha Patani seems to have steady ground in Bollywood
She considers dance and fitness as a must in her daily routine
Not just a passionate dancer, Disha is also a trained gymnast
After winning several accolades and awards for her debut performance in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, actress Dish Patani seems to have found a steady ground in Bollywood. If the views on her latest dance routine on Ed Sheeran’s single uploaded by the actor on her Instagram handle is anything to go by, Patani has already established herself as a youth sensation. Social media loves her, the people love her, and directors are queuing up outside her house. This model-turned-actress has taken the industry and fans by surprise!
In her Instagram video, Patani is seen grooving to the tunes of latest rage ‘Shape of You’ with celebrity dance trainer Harsh Vardhan Khemka. So scintillating are her moves in the video, that the video has garnered a whopping 1.3 million views already. While Disha has already wowed the audience when she matched steps with one of the best dancers in the industry Tiger Shroff in the song ‘Befikra’ in her amazingly-toned physique, this video is sure to place her amongst the best female dancers we have in Bollywood today.
Disha loves dancing and considers it an important component of her fitness routine. The actor who featured with Jackie Chan in Kung Fu Yoga recently, learnt a new dance form while shooting for the movie in China called ‘Square Dancing’, a form of exercise routine where you are supposed to perform to music at squares, plazas or parks across cities. The actress grew very fond of the routine and said it has a calming effect on her mind, apart from the fitness benefits. Adding that since her fitness regime is very hectic, the dance routine brings in all the fun.
Not just a passionate dancer, Disha is also a trained gymnast. Disha is very serious about her fitness regime and doesn’t like to miss out on her gym sessions and makes it a point to hit the gym at least four times a week. In the gym, she undertakes a round of cardio followed by light weight training. She is also said to practice Yoga for about an hour as frequently as she can through the week.
The first runner-up in Femina Miss India Indore in 2013, Disha is genetically blessed with a good body, but that doesn’t make her take her diet for granted. Disha follows a strict diet plan rich in proteins and vitamins. Two eggs, toast, milk and juice is what her typical breakfast looks like. At times she also enjoys a bowl of cereal and milk. Her typical meal consists of fresh fruit and vegetable salad, brown rice and dal. She keeps having almonds and peanuts as part of her mid-day snacks.
But this doesn’t mean, that Disha doesn’t have her share of indulgences. In one of her interviews she recalled how she loves the food of Delhi-NCR. Disha who was in the capital for six months when she was doing her B.tech in Noida, said she dropped out in her second year, but the food of Delhi-NCR still makes her remember the times fondly.