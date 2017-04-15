Easter 2017: 11 Best Easter Brunches in Delhi and Mumbai

Highlights Easter is a time of hope and assurance

We bring you a list of amazing restaurants in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai

People celebrate it with prayers, service and cheery brunches.

1. Olive Qutub - Delhi

Olive Qutub has a lot of Easter specials to make it a feast to remember. Indulge in authentic truffle mushroom pate, dried shrooms, chorizo spiced gazpacho, vegetable primavera, pesto cream cheese, bacon and ham, mustard béchamel and much more! Don't miss the scrumptious dessert buffet of Easter sundaes. Select from chocolate, candy and crunch, and rejoice.

Time: 12 pm to 4 pm

Cost Per Person: INR 2,695 +TAX (With unlimited alcohol); INR 2,295 +TAX (With unlimited nonalcoholic beverages)

Venue: New Delhi: Olive Qutub, One Style Mile, Mehrauli, New Delhi



2. T.K's Oriental Grill - Hyatt Regency, Delhi Hyatt Regency invites its patrons to enjoy the grand Easter brunch with select beverages including wine, champagne and soft drinks to choose from. You can choose from some of the best brunch packages available at the restaurant. Chef Marin Leuthard and his brigade have prepared an extensive selection of salads, meats and carvings, all leading to a delectable conclusion with sumptuous desserts.



Time: 12 pm onwards

Cost per person: Brunch with unlimited soft beverages: INR 2,300 plus taxes; Brunch with wine, martini and Prosecco: INR 3,050 plus taxes; Brunch with wine, Lanson Brut Champagne and soft beverages: INR 4,250 plus taxes; Brunch with wine, Lanson Rose Champagne and soft beverages: INR 5,950 plus taxes

Venue: Hyatt Regency, First Floor, Bhikaji Kama Place, New Delhi

3. Chi Asian Cookhouse - New Delhi



Chi Asian Cookhouse brings you the unlimited dimsum brunch with a galore of desserts to celebrate this Easter. Be ready to embark on a gastronomical journey while sipping your favourite beer, cocktails or wine.



Time: From 12 pm onwards

Cost per person: INR 1,295

Venue: 68/1, above Mehrasons Jewelers, Janpath, New Delhi

4. Pluck & Pling - Pullman, New Delhi Aerocity



This Easter special brunch will be filled with classic and seasonal dishes, and loads of desserts to tickle your sweet tooth. You will not only enjoy this summery afternoon with food and drinks, but also by hunting for the eggs and painting them too with your family and friends as you gear up for the Easter celebration.



Time: 12:30 pm onwards

Cost per person: INR 2,500 plus taxes

Venue: Pullman New Delhi Aerocity, Asset No. 2, Delhi Aerocity, GMR Hospitality District, Indira Gandhi Airport, New Delhi

5. Latitude - Gurgaon Celebrate the Easter spirit at the Vivanta by Taj - Gurgaon. Pamper your taste buds with an exquisite culinary experience as you savour the specially curated Easter Brunch at Latitude. The extravagant spread of delicacies include major attractions like Salmon Gravlax Mousse in Shooters, Melba toast, Spinach and Barley Pie, Devilled Quail EggS, Simple Baked Ham with Maple Glaze and Strawberry Pavlova, amongst many other delights.



Time: 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Cost per person: With bottomless brews: INR 2,850/- plus taxes per person and with bottomless sparkling: INR 5,400/- plus taxes per person

Venue: Latitude, Lobby Level, Vivanta by Taj, Gurgaon

The wonderful brunch menu features a range of fresh seafood, gluten-free treats and numerous other options. An emphasis on locally-sourced, high-quality ingredients results in a range of dishes that are bound to be delicious. Easter specials for the day will include Roasted Ham Benedict - poached egg, hollandaise, pickled onions and sriracha bread; Roasted Lamb with Carrot Mostarda, Arugula and toasted brioche and so much more. Pair this lovely brunch with Easter special cocktails and enjoy your Sunday.

Time: 12 pm to 4 pm

Venue: B/2, New Kamal Building, Opposite National College, Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

7. Seven Kitchens - The St. Regis, Mumbai



Experience a culinary journey with different types of cuisines and cooking styles encapsulating the food spread. Complementing the champagne and other premium spirits, will be live food and bar counters with festive delicacies like Glazed Ham and Roast Chicken, Hot Cross Buns, Baked Quiche, Stuffed Breads, Babka (cake), etc. The Easter special cocktail menu will be offering unlimited cocktails and mocktails with white wine sangria as welcome drinks.



Time: 12:30 pm to 4 pm

Cost per person: INR 3,000 (non-alcoholic) and INR 4,000 (alcoholic), all inclusive of taxes

Venue: Level 9 M at the St. Regis, Seven Kitchens, Mumbai

8. Sassy Teaspoon - Mumbai



Staying true to the traditions, Sassy Teaspoon presents a range of fun Easter specials. The Easter specials include Chocolate Easter Eggs, Mini Easter eggs in a chocolate nest and Cupcakes decorated with Easter eggs. Easter revelry takes on a new meaning as Sassy Teaspoon rustles up sweet treats to celebrate this occasion.



Date: 15th April to 23rd April, 2017

Time: 10 am onwards

Venue: Shop no. 1, ground Floor, Sagarika CHS, 89 Juhu Tara Road, Opposite Palm Groove Hotel, Mumbai



9. Café Zoe - Mumbai Café Zoe is all set to offer exciting Easter specials menu this weekend. Chef Viraf Patel will whip up delicious treats to spread the Easter love. The tables will be dressed with coloured Easter eggs to put you in the festive mood. Try the Easter Quiche of Asparagus and Cherry Tomato, Potato Gnocchi and much more. To sweeten the celebratory meal, there will be a choice of two delectable desserts - Orange and Almond layered Easter Cake with cream cheese frosting and a luscious Lemon Meringue Pie, the perfect sweet and tangy end to any meal.



Date: 15th to 16th April, 2017

Time: Lunch and Dinner

Venue: Mathurdas Mills Compound, N.M Joshi Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra

10. The Clearing House - Mumbai



A vast brunch spread curated by Head Chef Nitin Kulkarni and Chef Husna Jumani includes Easter Specials like the Smoked Turkey Breast with cranberry chutney, Green Tea Cured Duck, Roasted Pumpkin and Leek Quiche, the Three Bean and Chestnut s=Salad in rosemary and shallots dressing, Chicken Liver Paté with roasted apples, Hot Cross Buns and lots of others. So put on your Easter Bonnet with all the frills and enjoy the summery Sunday!



Time: 12 pm onwards

Cost per person: INR 2,400 per person plus taxes including unlimited alcohol

Venue: 13/15 Calicut Street, Ballard Estate, Mumbai



11. Easter Cocktails at One Street Over - Mumbai Get your spirits high with the interesting range of Easter cocktails at One Street Over. Some specials include The Cotton Tail, a mix of vodka, campari, passion fruit puree, lemon and simple syrup; Starfruit Spritz, made with gin, absinthe, lemon, starfruit and simple syrup; Easter Sour, a blend of amaretto, Jim Beam, lemon, sugar and egg white, topped with an Easter lolly; Sparkling Sprinkle with gin, grapefruit, rosemary syrup, and sparkling rose; and The Bunny, made of rum, cilantro, ginger, and freshly pressed carrot juice. Get ready to dive in to your favourite drinks from the huge galore.



Date: 11th April to 16th April, 2017

Time: All day long

Cost per person: All cocktails will be priced between INR 350 and INR 400, exclusive of taxes

Venue: Ground Floor, Off to Linking Road, Khar (West), Mumbai