Eating Mushrooms, Porridge and Eggs Daily May Boost Your Libido!
NDTV Food Desk | Updated: November 21, 2017 12:58 IST
If you have been experiencing a weary intimate life it may be because you are not including important foods in your daily diet. According to a study, if you have a low sex drive, there is a chance you could be lacking in vitamin D and to get this back-up, you can include mushrooms, fortified breakfast cereal- porridge, muesli, cornflakes, eggs and mackerel. These breakfast foods will help you boost libido. There can be various things that may be affecting your libido- including stress, a low level of fitness, your work-life balance and food.
Highlights
- You can include mushrooms and cereals to boost your libido
- Increased intake of vitamin D may help boost libido
- Every day symptoms show if one has a vitamin or mineral deficiency
The findings by a team of researchers suggested that a person can eat a fortified breakfast cereal to start the day, followed by mushroom omelet for lunch and mackerel for dinner. In fact, it can all come down to what you eat for a breakfast.
The research which was conducted by Healthspan, analysed around 2000 people and revealed every day symptoms show if one has a vitamin or mineral deficiency. So basically, if you are looking to boost your libido, you may have to load up on vitamin D.
Here are some foods other than just vitamin D rich foods that will help boost your libido -
1. Dark chocolate
Dark chocolate has long been known to improve your sex life. It increases serotonin and dopamine levels in the brain making us happy and in the mood. So popping a few pieces of dark chocolate will help.
2. Nuts
Nuts are energy boosters that help increase libido and are believed to reverse impotency in men. Walnuts and peanuts provide the raw material for a man's healthy hormone production.
3. Oats
Oats help increase the amount of testosterone available in your bloodstream. A study at the San Francisco Institute For Advanced Study of Human Sexuality found that including oats in your diet improved men's libidos in just about eight weeks.
4. Fish
Fish is high in vitamin B that helps in increasing libido. Vitamin B3 is in charge of anaerobic metabolism that offers sexual energy and further raises blood flow to the genitals.
