  • Eid Mubarak (Bakrid 2017): 7 Mutton Dishes That Will Make Your Eid Special

Eid Mubarak (Bakrid 2017): 7 Mutton Dishes That Will Make Your Eid Special

   |  Updated: September 01, 2017 10:22 IST

Highlights
  • Bakra Eid or Eid-ul-Adha 2017 will be celebrated on 1st and 2nd Sept
  • The significance of this festival lies in the sacrifice of an animal
  • Delicious delicacies are prepared to commemorate this day
Bakra Eid, Bakrid  or Eid-ul-Adha 2017 will be celebrated across India with much fervour on 1st September and 2nd September. The day is dedicated to the great sacrifice made to the Prophet in name of great fait and devotion to the almighty. The significance of this festival lies in the sacrifice of an animal which is then feasted upon after dividing it into three parts; one part is gifted to the friends and relatives, another part is given to the poor and needy people and the last part is retained in the family. Delicious delicacies are prepared to commemorate this day and celebrate Prophet Mohammed's sacrifice for God. So, if you are preparing a grand meal for Bakra Eid this year, here's all the help you need. We have enlisted some amazing mutton dishes that your family and friends will totally love.

1. Mutton Biryani



You just can't do without the quintessential mutton biryani. Fragrant basmati rice with mutton marinated in yogurt and traditional spices and cooked overnight is sheer happiness served on a platter.
 

mutton biryaniYou just can't do without the quintessential mutton biryani​
 
2. Chapli Kebab

Chapli kebab, which is believed to have originated in Peshawar, is popularly prepared during Bakra Eid. It is prepared with marinated mutton along with other ingredients like eggs, wheat flour, herbs and traditional spices. These aromatic, tender and spicy kebabs are the perfect bet for making your festive platter tasty.
 

mutton kebabChapli kebab, which is believed to have originated in Peshawar, is prepared during Eid​
 
3. Mutton Paya

Mutton paya is a dish made with goat trotters prepared in spicy gravy cooked overnight. The combination of mutton and aromatic spices will leave you asking for more. Best eaten with naan, roti or dosa, this dish is the perfect delicacy to celebrate with.

mutton payaMutton paya is a dish made with goat trotters​
 
4. Mutton Korma

Mutton Korma has shallow-fried chunks of mutton simmered in a rich spicy gravy. Marinated in yogurt or cream, stock and various spices and cooked on a slow flame, the juicy mutton chunks are delightful.This dish adds special charm to the festive occasion.
 

mutton kormaMutton Korma has shallow-fried chunks of mutton simmered in a rich spicy gravy​
 
5. Ghosht Haleem

Ghosht Haleem is a mutton stew prepared with an unusual mix of wheat or barley, minced mutton and lentils. The dish is cooked on slow-fire for about 7-8 hours, resulting in a paste-like consistency, blending the flavour of spices and other ingredients only to make you fall in love with it.
 

haleemThe Haleem dish is cooked on slow-fire for about 7-8 hours
 
6. Yakhni Ghosht

A dish from Kashmir, Yakhni Ghosht is prepared in yogurt. The light preparation of mutton bursts with the subtle flavours of cardamom, cinnamon, bay leaves and a host of Kashmiri spices and is served with rice.
 

yakhniA dish from Kashmir, Yakhni Ghosht is prepared in yogurt​
 
7. Mutton Chops

A mutton rib is one of the most flavourful parts of goat meat and is often used to make delicious appetizers. So, if you are worried about what snacks to serve your guests, try these mutton chops.

mutton chopA mutton rib is one of the most flavourful parts of goat meat
 
With all these delicacies, you can prepare a grand meal that everyone will love and celebrate with a lot of good food.
 

Tags:  Mutton DishesBakra Eid 2017Eid Ul Adha
