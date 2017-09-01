Eid Mubarak (Bakrid 2017): 7 Mutton Dishes That Will Make Your Eid Special

Highlights Bakra Eid or Eid-ul-Adha 2017 will be celebrated on 1st and 2nd Sept

The significance of this festival lies in the sacrifice of an animal

Delicious delicacies are prepared to commemorate this day

Bakra Eid this year, here's all the help you need. We have enlisted some amazing mutton dishes that your family and friends will totally love.

1. Mutton Biryani

You just can't do without the quintessential mutton biryani. Fragrant basmati rice with mutton marinated in yogurt and traditional spices and cooked overnight is sheer happiness served on a platter.



Chapli kebab, which is believed to have originated in Peshawar, is popularly prepared during Bakra Eid. It is prepared with marinated mutton along with other ingredients like eggs, wheat flour, herbs and traditional spices. These aromatic, tender and spicy kebabs are the perfect bet for making your festive platter tasty.



Mutton paya is a dish made with goat trotters prepared in spicy gravy cooked overnight. The combination of mutton and aromatic spices will leave you asking for more. Best eaten with naan, roti or dosa, this dish is the perfect delicacy to celebrate with.

Mutton Korma has shallow-fried chunks of mutton simmered in a rich spicy gravy. Marinated in yogurt or cream, stock and various spices and cooked on a slow flame, the juicy mutton chunks are delightful.This dish adds special charm to the festive occasion.



Ghosht Haleem is a mutton stew prepared with an unusual mix of wheat or barley, minced mutton and lentils. The dish is cooked on slow-fire for about 7-8 hours, resulting in a paste-like consistency, blending the flavour of spices and other ingredients only to make you fall in love with it.



A dish from Kashmir, Yakhni Ghosht is prepared in yogurt. The light preparation of mutton bursts with the subtle flavours of cardamom, cinnamon, bay leaves and a host of Kashmiri spices and is served with rice.



A mutton rib is one of the most flavourful parts of goat meat and is often used to make delicious appetizers. So, if you are worried about what snacks to serve your guests, try these mutton chops.