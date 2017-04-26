Ever Heard of Bubble Tea? Everything You Didn't Know About This Unique Drink

Highlights 'Bubble in the bubble tea refers to the foam created on shaking the tea

Bubble tea or pearl milk tea, is believed to have originated from Taiwan

Taiwanese tea stands became popular for selling these refreshing drinks

tea . One of our recent favorites has been the bubble tea that has become quite popular in India. It is a non-alcoholic, non-carbonated cold tea beverage and is also known as the Tapioca Pearl Drink, Big Pearl, Boba Nai Chai, Milk Tea or the Bubble Drink. The 'bubble' in the bubble tea refers to the foam created on shaking the freshly brewed tea with ice (the drink is always shaken and not stirred). Another theory is that the 'bubbles' refer to the round and jelly -like Tapioca pearls that are added to it and are found at the bottom of the drink. With time, bubble tea has evolved into many flavors and types.

History of Bubble Tea

Bubble tea is believed to have originated in Taiwan around the 1980s and it became a rage thereafter. Taiwanese tea stands became increasingly popular for selling these refreshing drinks to students and young professionals. As people started loving the drink, more and more tea stands popped up with distinct ideas to stand out in the stiff competition. To separate himself from the crowd, a concession owner, Liu Han Chie of Chun Shui Tang Tea House in Taichung was believed to have experimented with cold milk tea by adding distinct flavors to it including candied yams, syrups, fruits and tapioca bubbles. Therefore, it is believed that Liu Han Chie introduced Taiwan to adding juicy tapioca bubbles or pearls to cold tea that sat at the bottom of the clear cups creating the famous bubble tea. During the 1990s, this drink became popular in many parts of East and Southeast Asia and started to spread across the US, Australia, Europe and very recently South Africa.

Bubble tea was originated in Taiwan

Is Bubble Tea Good or Bad for Health?

The addition of flavors and excessive sugar to the bubble tea can make it an unhealthy drink. Hence, it is imperative to avoid too much refined sugar and flavoring syrups and keep it natural. The tapioca pearls are packed with nutrients like protein, vitamin K and calcium, and potassium

You can blend fresh fruits with your tea that are seasonal and healthy which may include banana, mango and watermelon among others. Try not to add sugar as the fruits will impart natural sweetness. This way you will be able to control your calorie intake.



Here are some of the most popular variants of bubble tea to beat the summer heat:

1. Classic Bubble Tea



2. Coffee Bubble Tea



3. Coconut Bubble Tea



4. Mango Bubble Tea



5. Strawberry Almond Milk Bubble Tea



These irresistible bubble teas are delicious and perfect for the summer. Let us know if you have tried any unusual flavour?