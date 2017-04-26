Ever Heard of Bubble Tea? Everything You Didn't Know About This Unique Drink

Sarika Rana | Updated: April 26, 2017 13:11 IST
History of Bubble Tea
Bubble tea is believed to have originated in Taiwan around the 1980s and it became a rage thereafter. Taiwanese tea stands became increasingly popular for selling these refreshing drinks to students and young professionals. As people started loving the drink, more and more tea stands popped up with distinct ideas to stand out in the stiff competition. To separate himself from the crowd, a concession owner, Liu Han Chie of Chun Shui Tang Tea House in Taichung was believed to have experimented with cold milk tea by adding distinct flavors to it including candied yams, syrups, fruits and tapioca bubbles. Therefore, it is believed that Liu Han Chie introduced Taiwan to adding juicy tapioca bubbles or pearls to cold tea that sat at the bottom of the clear cups creating the famous bubble tea. During the 1990s, this drink became popular in many parts of East and Southeast Asia and started to spread across the US, Australia, Europe and very recently South Africa.
Is Bubble Tea Good or Bad for Health?
The addition of flavors and excessive sugar to the bubble tea can make it an unhealthy drink. Hence, it is imperative to avoid too much refined sugar and flavoring syrups and keep it natural. The tapioca pearls are packed with nutrients like protein, vitamin K and calcium, and potassium
You can blend fresh fruits with your tea that are seasonal and healthy which may include banana, mango and watermelon among others. Try not to add sugar as the fruits will impart natural sweetness. This way you will be able to control your calorie intake.
Here are some of the most popular variants of bubble tea to beat the summer heat:
These irresistible bubble teas are delicious and perfect for the summer. Let us know if you have tried any unusual flavour?