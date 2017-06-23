Freakshake: Can You Handle This Crazy Dose of Sweetness?
NDTV Food Desk | Updated: June 23, 2017 08:53 IST
Trying to beat the summer heat? Or do you have a crazy love for sweet treats? This monstrously sweet, overloaded and all piled-up drink cum dessert is everything you've always wished for. The latest sensation in the food world that has take all cafes and of course, the internet by storm is the 'Freakshake'. These dessert cum drink was originally invented by the Patissez Cafe in Canberra, Australia.
Highlights
- Patissez, an Australian bistro, was the first one to create a freakshake
- It is difficult to look away from these super-loaded shakes
- Milk, cake, cookies, cream - everything is stuffed in a tiny glass
In July 2015, Patissez, an Australian bistro, turned into an online sensation overnight by presenting the "freakshakes" to its customers and adding them to their menu. As the name suggests, it is a type of a shake that floods out of the glass or a mason jar in which it is served making it so interestingly messy that you just can't take your eyes off. You will find milk, gooey cake, cookie pieces, dollops of cream and a variety of garnishes - all stuffed in a tiny glass that can barely hold all these ingredients and that's the catch. It is difficult to look away from these super-loaded shakes. You just can't help but indulge.
There are more than 60,874 posts on Instagram bearing the hashtag #freakshake and that says something about this crazy yet interesting trend that has given the plain, boring milkshake a completely new meaning. Making a freakshake is an art, you can’t just top ingredients over each other. Since the base of these shakes is milk (liquid), it makes it hard for the toppings to stay in place. Therefore, all the ingredients you use have to be chosen and placed in a such way so that they balance well and nothing drops out.
Freakshakes have become a global trend and many cafes and restaurants are already experimenting with them. In India, it is believed that the freakshake was first introduced to Mumbai in December 2015 with 145 in Kala Ghoda launching their Nutella and Oreo freakshake. Here are few places in Delhi and Mumbai you must visit to try a freakshake.
DELHI-NCR
1. AM-PM Cafe and Bar: They have everything from subtle shakes like Ginger Honey Oats and Whey Protein to more adventurous ones like the Ferrero Rocher Double Chocolate, Magnum Upside Down, Banana Peanut Butter Oreo Shake, Gummy Bear and Candy Floss, Tiramisu Drool and The Blushing Red Velvet Shake. Their shakes are gigantic and truly satisfying.
Address: J 2/5, 3rd & 4th Floor, B.K. Dutt Market, Rajouri Garden
(Also Read: Summer Special: How to Make a Refreshing Melon Shake + Tips to Give Your Regular Shakes An Overhaul)
2. Shake Eat Up: This pocket-friendly cafe, located in Pitampura, serves amazing Shake Bombs and they are worth every penny. Choco Fervor which has chocolate treats blended with Nutella mousse and loads of frozen yogurt is a must-try flavour and if you are a red velvet lover then you can go for their Moonwalk Super Shake which is basically red velvet cake in a container blended with confetti and strawberry shake.
Address: G-7, Pearls Best Heights-II, Near Max Hospital, Netaji Subhash Place.
3. Morellos: They have the messiest yet mesmerizing shakes you'll ever have. This place gives you a huge number of options to choose from like Brownie Points, Sneakers and Peanut Butter, Oreo Cookies Overload including some extraordinary flavors like Bubble Gum and Tres Leche..
Address: A-118, Nirvana Courtyard, Nirvana Country, Sector 50, Gurgaon.
MUMBAI
1. 145 Kala Ghoda: The Red Velvet Freakshake at 145 Kala Ghoda is the stuff of dreams. The thick shake with gooey red velvet sponge, creamy milk and vanilla ice-cream is totally addictive. If you're a chocolate lover, don't leave without trying their classic Oreo and Nutella freakshake.
Address: 145, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai.
2. Coffee By Di Bella: Known for its waffles and coffee, Coffee By Di Bella serves some authentic Australian freakshakes (from where it all began) like Childhood Wonderland and the Gold Coast Preztel FreakShake.
Address: Shop 6/7, Shubham Co-op Housing Society, Versova, Andheri West
3. Spesso Gourmet Kitchen: If you're ever struck with a serious chocolate craving, head to Spessoo Gourmet Kitchen and ask for their the Chocolate Feakshake. A mix of chocolate, thick shake, brownie and caramel, nothing can beat the Chocolate Freakshake here.
Address: Ground Floor, Regent Chambers, Jamnalal Bajaj Road, Nariman Point, Mumbai
Besides the above mentioned flavours, you will also find some unusual freakshakes like the Raspberry Marshmallow Freakshake, Salted Caramel Chocolate Doughnut Freakshake, Pink Velvet Freakshake or even the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Freakshake! Some people might be experimenting with Indian desserts like Gulab Jamun and Rabri in Freakshakes. If you happen to come across any unusual flavour, you must alert us. We'd love to try them!
For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.