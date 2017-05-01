Friends Union Joshi Club: Home-Style Gujarati Thali at its Best

Meher Mirza | Updated: May 01, 2017 11:01 IST
It's not easy trying to find Friends Union Joshi Club - it's tucked away on the first floor of a nondescript building in Narottam Wadi, situated in one of Kalbadevi's busy warren of streets. If you're coming to it from Crawford Market, it will fall to your right. My suggestion would be to turn on Google Maps; first-timers will need it. Nobody goes to Friends Union Joshi Club for its salubrious decor. There's no fawning wait staff, or air conditioning. You won't find fussy foods, frills and fripperies. What you will find though, is a simple, home-style Gujarati thali, with dal, vegetables, roti and bhakri, served in one of Mumbai's oldest restaurants, in the midst of bustling Kalbadevi. And you will find all this for less than Rs 250 per thali.
Friends Union Joshi Club has been around for about a century, beginning life as a bhojnalaya (khaanaval), a sort of canteen that serves food to homesick migrants from Gujarat. Legend has it that the restaurant was founded by freedom fighter, Govindram Joshi, who used it as a club of sorts for his patriotic friends. Its (admittedly odd) name is probably a literal translation of Joshi Mitra Mandal.
Where: Friends Union Joshi Club, 381-A, 1st floor, Narottam Wadi, Kalbadevi
Timings: 11 AM to 3 PM, 7 PM to 10 PM
Meal for two: INR 600
