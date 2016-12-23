'Frshly' Launches Operations in India with Automated Food Dispensing
Press Trust Of India | Updated: December 23, 2016 15:34 IST
‘Frshly’ has launched its service offerings at the Bengaluru Central Railway Station and Chennai international Airport. Frshly is a first-of-its-kind automated retail marketplace that sells fresh and hot food from popular restaurant brands in the city for people who are on the move.
Currently offering 6 different cuisines with 30 combos, the brand promises unprecedented service quality, convenience and variety to its customers through its state-of-the-art dispensing machines. The brand is currently present across 3 cities - Bengaluru, Chennai and Secundrabad.
‘Frshly’ serves piping hot food from popular restaurants across the city including Tadka Singh, Currylicious and Delhi Highway. Anjappar and Nandhana Palace in Bengaluru, while in Chennai food is available from - ‘Anjappar, Kumarakom’, ‘Delhi Highway’, ‘Arab Street’, ‘Madrasi Biryani’ and Eco Kitchen.
Consumers have a wide range to choose from multiple restaurants at every Frshly outlet.
Consumers can download theFrshly app from Apple and Google play stores to pick locations, order and pay for their food on the go. The available food options have been priced between - INR 79 - INR 160.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
