Hanuman Jayanti 2017: Why it is Celebrated + Muhurat Timings and Pooja Vidhi

Highlights The purnima of the Chaitra month is celebrated as his birthday

Lord Hanuman is also known as the Vanar God

He is believed to be the 11th incarnation of Lord Shiva

Every year, the full moon day (purnima) of the Chaitra month is celebrated as his birthday. This year the auspicious day falls on the 11th of April. It is also believed that this year, the planetary and celestial combination is exactly the same as it was during Pawansuta's birthday centuries ago in Tretayuga. Therefore, this year's Jayanti holds special significance among devotees and is also called to witness this MahaSanyog (great coincidence). This year's falls on a Tuesday - a day specially dedicated to Lord Hanuman.

There are different beliefs regarding the birthday of Lord Hanuman. Many others celebrate choti Diwali as the birthday of Lord Hanuman. Chaitra Hanuman Jayanti is specifically important for those who have a seven and a half, or a two and a half year long influence of Saturn (Shani) in their horoscope. Lord Hanuman is said to be the 11th incarnation of Lord Shiva, born to the Vanar King Kesari and his wife Anjani with the blessing of Pawan Dev (The god of wind).

Puja Vidhi: Usually, the best way to appease Lord Hanuman is to worship his beloved Lord Rama. Chanting 'Rama' is believed to bring the devotees closer to the Vanar God. You can also recite Hanuman Chalisa or Sundar Kaandpaath to commemorate the day. Offer some tulsi leaves and rose flowers along with ganga jal and some ladoos. Lord Hanuman has special liking for ladoos, he is believed to once have gulped down the sun confusing it for a giant laddoo. Light a ghee diya andsing aarti and bhajans in his name.

Many people also observe a fast on this day.

Purnima Tithi: 10th April 2017, 10:22 am to 11th April 2017, 11:37 am.

Mantra: You can recite any of the following mantra

II Om Shri Hanumate Namah II

II Manojavam Marutatulyavegam Jitendriyam Buddhimatam Varishtham

Vatatmajam Vanarayuthamukhyam Shriramadutam Sharanam Prapadye II



Jai Shri Ram, Jai Hanuman! We wish you a very happy Hanuman Jayanti!