NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
SEARCH
  • Home
  • Food & Drinks
  • Hanuman Jayanti 2017: Why It Is Celebrated + Muhurat Timings And Pooja Vidhi

Hanuman Jayanti 2017: Why it is Celebrated + Muhurat Timings and Pooja Vidhi

   |  Updated: April 11, 2017 01:48 IST

Google Plus Reddit
Hanuman Jayanti 2017: Why it is Celebrated + Muhurat Timings and Pooja Vidhi
Highlights
  • The purnima of the Chaitra month is celebrated as his birthday
  • Lord Hanuman is also known as the Vanar God
  • He is believed to be the 11th incarnation of Lord Shiva
Sankatmochan, Dukhbhanjan, Maruti Nandan, Pawanputra - these are all different names for the Vanara God, a celibate who knew no greater love than his love for Lord Rama. We're talking of one of the prime characters of Ramayana; a deity who symbolizes courage and compassion - Lord Hanuman. Bajrangbali, as popularly called by most of his devotees, is believed to put an end to all miseries and hardships faced by his devotes. He is often likened in an all orange avatar and offered boondi, besan or motichoor laddoo as offering.

Every year, the full moon day (purnima) of the Chaitra month is celebrated as his birthday. This year the auspicious day falls on the 11th of April. It is also believed that this year, the planetary and celestial combination is exactly the same as it was during Pawansuta's birthday centuries ago in Tretayuga. Therefore, this year's Jayanti holds special significance among devotees and is also called to witness this MahaSanyog (great coincidence). This year's falls on a Tuesday - a day specially dedicated to Lord Hanuman.

navratri 625

There are different beliefs regarding the birthday of Lord Hanuman. Many others celebrate choti Diwali as the birthday of Lord Hanuman. Chaitra Hanuman Jayanti is specifically important for those who have a seven and a half, or a two and a half year long influence of Saturn (Shani) in their horoscope. Lord Hanuman is said to be the 11th incarnation of Lord Shiva, born to the Vanar King Kesari and his wife Anjani with the blessing of Pawan Dev (The god of wind).



Puja Vidhi: Usually, the best way to appease Lord Hanuman is to worship his beloved Lord Rama. Chanting 'Rama' is believed to bring the devotees closer to the Vanar God. You can also recite Hanuman Chalisa or Sundar Kaandpaath to commemorate the day. Offer some tulsi leaves and rose flowers along with ganga jal and some ladoos. Lord Hanuman has special liking for ladoos, he is believed to once have gulped down the sun confusing it for a giant laddoo. Light a ghee diya andsing aarti and bhajans in his name.

625 laddoo besan

Many people also observe a fast on this day.



Purnima Tithi: 10th April 2017, 10:22 am to 11th April 2017, 11:37 am.



Mantra: You can recite any of the following mantra



II Om Shri Hanumate Namah II



II Manojavam Marutatulyavegam Jitendriyam Buddhimatam Varishtham



Vatatmajam Vanarayuthamukhyam Shriramadutam Sharanam Prapadye II

Jai Shri Ram, Jai Hanuman! We wish you a very happy Hanuman Jayanti!



For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  FestivalsHanuman JayantiMahasanyog
Medu Vada: What Makes it Such a Popular Breakfast Treat
Medu Vada: What Makes it Such a Popular Breakfast Treat
We Spoke to Shilpa Shetty Kundra & Here Are 8 Secrets She Wants You To Know
We Spoke to Shilpa Shetty Kundra & Here Are 8 Secrets She Wants You To Know

Related Videos

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Most Popular

Indian Recipes

Benefits

© 2017 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 