  • Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma! Digging Into The Foodie Side Of The Actress

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma! Digging Into The Foodie Side of The Actress

   |  Updated: May 01, 2017 12:57 IST

Highlights
  • The actress is a self confessed foodie
  • Her favourite cuisines are Japanese and Chinese
  • Anushka is a vegetarian
Talented, versatile and gorgeous, actress Anushka Sharma is on a roll. She recently proved her mettle yet again in her home production Phillauri. Her portrayal as the naïve and friendly ghost with an unfinished business in the current epoch, won her acclaims from critics and masses alike. The actress is all set to ring in her 29th birthday today.  The ever glowing actress is a fitness icon of many, and quite rightly so as the much disciplined actress never misses out on her workouts, even when on vacations. But did you know that the actress happens to be a big time foodie as well and has a pretty long list of indulgences.
 
anushka sharma food fitness healthPhoto Credit: instagram/anushkasharma
 
Remember the gol gappe competition between Shahrukh and Anushka in ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’? Turns out that the actress is a chaat lover in real life too! In one of her interviews to a leading digital publication, she revealed how she loves gorging into Aloo tikki, Dahi Bhallaand Papdi Chaat, near Ghantaghar in Dehradun.

She absolutely dotes on her mother’s home-cooked food. The butter chicken cooked by her mother used to be her favourite dish, until she turned into a vegetarian. The actress still thrives on her mum’s curries, momos, khichdi and khichoni- — a soup with onions and tomatoes as base. Her mother shares a strong penchant for cooking and loves surfing channels, and experiment with many recipes. In one of the celebrity based cookery show hosted by director Farah Khan, where she appeared with her mother, Anushka lovingly tagged her mother as ‘Kitchen Ki Jackie Chan’.

The actress who has recently turned into a vegetarian is eating a lot more vegetables than what she used to earlier. And she is absolutely loving the experience. She has also been  serving her pet dog Dude, some healthy vegetarian dog food. On a regular day Anushka gets her share of protein and other nutrients from plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables, milk and yogurt. She believes in eating smaller, healthy meals to keep herself fueled for the long day.
 
anushka sharma food fitness healthPhoto Credit: instagram/anushkasharma

Anushka isn’t so fond of a cooking herself, and rarely enters the kitchen. But the self-confessed foodie can go to the farthest lengths to appease her foodie cravings. She loves indulging in Chinese food, especially from the road side stalls in Juhu, which she frequents often after wrapping her late night shoots. At the Yash Raj canteen, Anushka is an absolute fan of their chilly-cheese toast. When she can’t go there herself, she sends her staff to get a few packed for her.
 
anushka sharma food fitness healthAnushka Sharma enjoying delicious chocolate waffles; Photo Credit: instagram/anushkasharma

While she swears by ‘ghar ka khana’ prepared by her mother, Anushka also likes eating out a lot. Her favourite eateries in India and abroad include Indigo café, in Andheri west, Wasabi at Taj Palace hotel, Peshawri Le Cirque in Delhi, Nobu at the Metropoliton in London, and  L’Antica Trattoria, in Italy. Anushka is also a fan of the Chinese food of Samarpan in Bengaluru, where the actress completed her education.
 
Apart from Chinese, the actress is very fond of Japanese cuisine. As an army kid, she was brought up in an environment where they had to eat everything from karela, baingan and tori, without fuss. Anushka mostly eats only Indian food at home. The foodie doesn’t like oil-laden preparations. However, Anushka lovesmalai  and as a child loved the combination of malai and sugar.  The actor is not so big on burgers and pizzas either, and didn’t enjoy them as much, even when she was a kid. She starts her day with some coconut water or lemon juice, and for breakfast has either upma or poha, French toast or an egg-white omelette. If she is in Mumbai, she prefers to carry food from home: dal, particularly whole grain dal, rice and veggies. Anushka also loves her cup of chamomile tea, which also helps her detox.  
Amongst desserts, Tiramisu, crème brulee and yellow custard are her absolute favourites.
 
anushka sharma yellow umbrella posePhoto Credit: instagram/anushkasharma
Well we hope you are able to take some time off your busy schedule and fitness routine and gorge into all your favourite indulgences and delicacies. Wishing you very happy birthday Anushka Sharma! 

 

