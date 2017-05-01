Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma! Digging Into The Foodie Side of The Actress

Anushka Sharma enjoying delicious chocolate waffles; Photo Credit: instagram/anushkasharma



While she swears by ‘ghar ka khana’ prepared by her mother, Anushka also likes eating out a lot. Her favourite eateries in India and abroad include Indigo café, in Andheri west, Wasabi at Taj Palace hotel, Peshawri Le Cirque in Delhi, Nobu at the Metropoliton in London, and L’Antica Trattoria, in Italy. Anushka is also a fan of the Chinese food of Samarpan in Bengaluru, where the actress completed her education.

