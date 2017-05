Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma! Digging Into The Foodie Side of The Actress

Highlights The actress is a self confessed foodie

Her favourite cuisines are Japanese and Chinese

Anushka is a vegetarian

Photo Credit: instagram/anushkasharma



Photo Credit: instagram/anushkasharma

Anushka Sharma enjoying delicious chocolate waffles; Photo Credit: instagram/anushkasharma

While she swears by ‘ghar ka khana’ prepared by her mother, Anushka also likes eating out a lot. Her favourite eateries in India and abroad include Indigo café, in Andheri west, Wasabi at Taj Palace hotel, Peshawri Le Cirque in Delhi, Nobu at the Metropoliton in London, and L’Antica Trattoria, in Italy. Anushka is also a fan of the Chinese food of Samarpan in Bengaluru, where the actress completed her education.



Photo Credit: instagram/anushkasharma

Well we hope you are able to take some time off your busy schedule and fitness routine and gorge into all your favourite indulgences and delicacies. Wishing you very happy birthday Anushka Sharma! Well we hope you are able to take some time off your busy schedule and fitness routine and gorge into all your favourite indulgences and delicacies. Wishing you very happy birthday Anushka Sharma!

and Papdi Chaat, near Ghantaghar in Dehradun.She absolutely dotes on her mother’s home-cooked food. The butter chicken cooked by her mother used to be her favourite dish, until she turned into a vegetarian. The actress still thrives on her mum’s curries, momos , khichdi and khichoni- — a soup with onions and tomatoes as base. Her mother shares a strong penchant for cooking and loves surfing channels, and experiment with many recipes. In one of the celebrity based cookery show hosted by director Farah Khan, where she appeared with her mother, Anushka lovingly tagged her mother as ‘Kitchen Ki Jackie Chan’.The actress who has recently turned into a vegetarian is eating a lot more vegetables than what she used to earlier. And she is absolutely loving the experience. She has also been serving her pet dog Dude, some healthy vegetarian dog food. On a regular day Anushka gets her share of protein and other nutrients from plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables, milk and yogurt. She believes in eating smaller, healthy meals to keep herself fueled for the long day.Anushka isn’t so fond of a cooking herself, and rarely enters the kitchen. But the self-confessed foodie can go to the farthest lengths to appease her foodie cravings. She loves indulging in Chinese food , especially from the road side stalls in Juhu, which she frequents often after wrapping her late night shoots. At the Yash Raj canteen, Anushka is an absolute fan of their chilly-cheese toast. When she can’t go there herself, she sends her staff to get a few packed for her. Japanese cuisine . As an army kid, she was brought up in an environment where they had to eat everything from karela, baingan and tori, without fuss. Anushka mostly eats only Indian food at home. The foodie doesn’t like oil-laden preparations. However, Anushka loves malai and as a child loved the combination of malai and sugar. The actor is not so big on burgers and pizzas either, and didn’t enjoy them as much, even when she was a kid. She starts her day with some coconut water or lemon juice, and for breakfast has either upma or poha, French toast or an egg-white omelette. If she is in Mumbai, she prefers to carry food from home: dal, particularly whole grain dal, rice and veggies. Anushka also loves her cup of chamomile tea , which also helps her detox.Amongst desserts, Tiramisu, crème brulee and yellow custard are her absolute favourites.