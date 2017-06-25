Happy Birthday Karishma Kapoor: Breakfast Goals From This Style Diva

It's Karishma's birthday on 25th June 2017 and she turns 43 this year
Karishma loves home-cooked meals and indulges in yoga to stay fit
She loves to eat a lot of fresh fruits, berries and nuts
This star diva of the nineties turns 43 on the 25th of June and it seems like her natural glow never ceases to diminish as she still does not look a day older than she was in “Raja Hindustani” back in the 1996. Karishma Kapoor, the elder daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Babita, has starred in several movies with co-stars Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Govinda. This blue-eyed Bollywood beauty grabs attention even today- as fans look forward to seeing how stylishly she celebrates her birthday bash.
Karishma feels home-cooked food is the best for maintaining your health and staying fit. Italian is evidently her favourite cuisine as she often shares pictures of several Italian dishes like Tiramisu, home-cooked Spaghetti and Truffles while she experiments at home. She tries to recreate several dishes in her own kitchen using fresh ingredients, to ensure that her family gets to eat nothing but the best. Karishma is also keenly bent on Yoga. She didn’t miss International Yoga Day 2017 celebrations even though she was travelling. Her mantra to staying fit and fabulous is doing yoga every day.
Karishma comes up with new and innovative ideas for Breakfast every now and then. She makes creative dishes, which are not just appetizing, but also look visually appealing. Her fitness mantra comprises of having vegetables, fruits and wholesome nuts and berries for breakfast. So, if you want to get Karishma's glow and stay fit like her - check out these healthy breakfast options by our birthday girl.
1. Berries happen to be Karishma’s personal recommendation - with so many pictures of healthy cherries, strawberries, grapes and other mixed berries. Berries are rich in vitamins, antioxidants and minerals, and thus, extremely beneficial for the body. What better way to start the day than eat these nutritional delights?
2. Karishma’s love for healthy food is proven by this wholesome brunch. Vegetable Omelette with Toasted Bread is an excellent way to boost your energy. She also specifies the importance of choosing this over the alternative - Spaghetti lying in the background.
3. Karishma swears by coffee - here’s a picture of her typical Saturday morning Cappuccino with bread. A simple, no-fuss breakfast that gets you going through your hectic schedule! Cappuccino and berries are Karishma’s all-time breakfast staples.
5. Karishma also indulges once in a while. In this picture, her breakfast includes Turkey Bacon with a bowl of oats and mixed berries, accompanied with multi-grain bread. This meal helps in stocking up the much-needed protein and fibre to keep you going through the day.
6. Another fruity breakfast story, Karishma surely has her meals sorted. This time with the summer favourite - red, juicy watermelons. But it isn’t just another regular watermelon meal- our Bollywood diva has shaped every piece to look like a heart.
7. A mishmash of berries, almonds, fruits and nuts in milk- this colourful and gorgeous breakfast is so tempting. Karishma couldn’t have created a better dish in terms of both creativity and nutrition.
Rev up your morning meals by taking some inspiration from this Bollywoood diva. Happy Birthday, Karishma Kapoor!
