NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddingsGood Times
SEARCH
  • Home
  • Food & Drinks
  • Happy Birthday Karishma Kapoor: Breakfast Goals From This Style Diva

Happy Birthday Karishma Kapoor: Breakfast Goals From This Style Diva

   |  Updated: June 25, 2017 14:33 IST

Google Plus Reddit
Happy Birthday Karishma Kapoor: Breakfast Goals From This Style Diva
Highlights
  • It's Karishma's birthday on 25th June 2017 and she turns 43 this year
  • Karishma loves home-cooked meals and indulges in yoga to stay fit
  • She loves to eat a lot of fresh fruits, berries and nuts
This star diva of the nineties turns 43 on the 25th of June and it seems like her natural glow never ceases to diminish as she still does not look a day older than she was in “Raja Hindustani” back in the 1996. Karishma Kapoor, the elder daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Babita, has starred in several movies with co-stars Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Govinda. This blue-eyed Bollywood beauty grabs attention even today- as fans look forward to seeing how stylishly she celebrates her birthday bash. 

Karishma feels home-cooked food is the best for maintaining your health and staying fit. Italian is evidently her favourite cuisine as she often shares pictures of several Italian dishes like Tiramisu, home-cooked Spaghetti and Truffles while she experiments at home. She tries to recreate several dishes in her own kitchen using fresh ingredients, to ensure that her family gets to eat nothing but the best. Karishma is also keenly bent on Yoga. She didn’t miss International Yoga Day 2017 celebrations even though she was travelling. Her mantra to staying fit and fabulous is doing yoga every day. 
 

Karishma comes up with new and innovative ideas for Breakfast every now and then. She makes creative dishes, which are not just appetizing, but also look visually appealing. Her fitness mantra comprises of having vegetables, fruits and wholesome nuts and berries for breakfast. So, if you want to get Karishma's glow and stay fit like her - check out these healthy breakfast options by our birthday girl. 

1. Berries happen to be Karishma’s personal recommendation - with so many pictures of healthy cherries, strawberries, grapes and other mixed berries. Berries are rich in vitamins, antioxidants and minerals, and thus, extremely beneficial for the body. What better way to start the day than eat these nutritional delights?

(Also Read: 8 Indian Wonder Berries and Their Health Benefits You Don't Want To Miss!)
 

2. Karishma’s love for healthy food is proven by this wholesome brunch. Vegetable Omelette with Toasted Bread is an excellent way to boost your energy. She also specifies the importance of choosing this over the alternative -  Spaghetti lying in the background. 
 

3. Karishma swears by coffee - here’s a picture of her typical Saturday morning Cappuccino with bread. A simple, no-fuss breakfast that gets you going through your hectic schedule! Cappuccino and berries are Karishma’s all-time breakfast staples.

(Also Read: Know Your Coffee: Cappuccino, Latte and 15 Different Kinds)
 
 

Morning meetings & Coffee☕️#saturdays

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 

4. Even a simple platter of Grapefruit gears up Karishma for her daily activities. Grapefruit is known to reduce acidity and increase metabolism, thereby helping in weight loss. 
 

5. Karishma also indulges once in a while. In this picture, her breakfast includes Turkey Bacon with a bowl of oats and mixed berries, accompanied with multi-grain bread. This meal helps in stocking up the much-needed protein and fibre to keep you going through the day.
 

6. Another fruity breakfast story, Karishma surely has her meals sorted. This time with the summer favourite - red, juicy watermelons. But it isn’t just another regular watermelon meal- our Bollywood diva has shaped every piece to look like a heart. 
 
 

#breakfastlove❤️#watermellon#hearts

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 
7.  A mishmash of berries, almonds, fruits and nuts in milk- this colourful and gorgeous breakfast is so tempting. Karishma couldn’t have created a better dish in terms of both creativity and nutrition. 
 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on


Rev up your morning meals by taking some inspiration from this Bollywoood diva. Happy Birthday, Karishma Kapoor!

Disclaimer:

The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  CelebritiesCelebBollywoo
6 Red Banana Health Benefits You Wouldn't Know About
6 Red Banana Health Benefits You Wouldn't Know About
India's First Astronomy Resort in Rajasthan is A Star-Gazer's Dream Come True
India's First Astronomy Resort in Rajasthan is A Star-Gazer's Dream Come True

Advertisement
Advertisement
SPONSORED

10 Ways Iron Deficiency Could Be Slowing Down Your Life

10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Most Popular

Indian Recipes

Benefits

© 2017 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 