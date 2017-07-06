Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: A Look at Bajirao Mastani Star's Diet and Fitness Habits

Our very own heartthrob 'Bajirao of Bollywood' is turning 32 today. He is undoubtedly one of the finest actors of this era. But besides his intense acting, his well-toned physique has his fans drooling. From Band Baja Baraat to Befikre, his transformation has been outstanding. Let's unveil the secrets of his fit and chiselled body that makes him one of the most dashing Bollywood actors in the industry today.

Ranveer is a big foodie but equally focused when it comes to his physical training. In earlier interviews, Ranveer had mentioned that besides his strict diet and fitness schedule, another factor that plays a crucial role in keeping him looking picture perfect is that he doesn't drink alcohol. Even when he attends parties and events, he refrains from drinking alcohol. The man behind his fitness success is the well known celebrity trainer from UK, Lloyd Stevens.





Hard Way to 6 Packs

Lloyd stayed with Ranveer for 12 weeks to make him the spunky Ram of Ram Leela. From his diet to workout, Lloyd kept tab on everything. Starting the day with energy boosting breakfast, Ranveer used to eat light meals after every three hours. Protein rich lunch and dinner like lamb, vegetables and egg whites made him gain muscle mass for those killer abs.

In between meals, the snacks were all about dry fruits like walnuts, almonds etc. Despite of being very sincere, he doesn't mind cheating his diet once in a while. Many Ranveer fans may not know that he is a crazy Nutella fan.



Ranveer got hugely inspired by the blue-eyed sensation of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik's smashing physique instigated a zest in Ranveer for a sculpted body. His workout plan consisted of an hour of cardio twice a day starting with 10-20 minutes of low to medium intensity warm-up. Strategically, his whole body workout was divided according to the days in a week. After making numerous efforts, this maverick Bolly-Star got this magnetic body.



Ranveer's infectious energy level can be seen in this mischievous video post of him where he is having a guilty pleasure of cheating diet.



Ranveer's uphill battle for Befikre movie's workout is gonna leave you astonished.





Ranveer Singh fitness goal will inspire you for sure. He is always super energetic and likes his coffee to be equally as him.





For all his fans out there, this cake post on Insta last year describes all about Ranveer. The little elements on the cake express everything that he adores in life. Hopefully someone has planned an equally interesting cake for him on his birthday this year.



We wish you a blissful year! Many many happy returns of the day to the star!