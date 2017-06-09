Sonam Kapoor is A Big Foodie and We Have Proof

Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: June 09, 2017 09:11 IST
Well, she definitely can't eat 40 samosas now but she does enjoy her occasional indulgences. Her favourite cuisines are Thai, Japanese, and Vietnamese. She also loves Bengali food, especially mustard fish, and Cholar Dal.
Where Sonam Loves to Eat in Mumbai
The actress who has recently turned vegetarian, swears by the street food of Mumbai, and feels sad that she can't have them too often. She loves chaat, everything from bhel puri to pani puri and according to the actress no one does it better than Elco Pani Puri Centre in Bandra. For pav bhaji, she loves the version served by Amar Juice Centre in Vile Parle. The actress is also fond of the Masala Milk at the Brijwasi store next to the Babulnath Temple. Sonam doesn't drink alcohol, and instead, she loves sipping on coconut water, buttermilk and cucumber juice.
Her favourite restaurant is Gajalee in Mumbai. The actress also loves idlis by Arya Bhavan. Mani Dosa Centre in Khar is another favorite South Indian restaurant of hers. Since she's become vegetarian, she simply loves the food at The Pantry and the Table in Colaba that are known for using fresh organic ingredients and seasonal vegetables.
Sonam also loves the gluten free and sugar free cakes from Divya Ranglani's Healthy treats. You may have not known this but Sonam likes to cook sometimes, especially sweet dishes and she can make delicious Suji ka Halwa and even Mawa Cake.
Sonam's Love for Dilli ka Khaana
The maternal side of her family is based in Delhi, and so her love for Delhi's street food also finds a special place in her heart. Before turning vegetarian, Sonam used to love Karim's for its meat dishes. Her other favourites in Delhi would include Bengal Sweet House and Parathewaali Galli, and the dhabas near JNU especially the Aloo Bonda at Ganga Dhaba. While shooting for Delhi-6, Sonam loved binging on her favourite gol gappas and chaat in Chandini Chowk. Sonam also liked the Gol gappas at Nathu's in Bengali market.
Sonam likes travelling and also has her favourite picks abroad. In Singapore, she loves exploring the eateries around Mohamed Sultan Road. Angelina, on Rue de Rivoli is her favourite breakfast place is in Paris.
Sonam is not a picky eater and is also very fond of her home food. She loves Bhindi made simply with tomatoes and onions. In fact, when she's not eating out, she carries her dabba for her shoots and promotions, packing all the healthy treats.We hope you get to indulge in your favourite treats on your special day. Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor!