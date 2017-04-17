Happy Birthday Vikram: His Intense Fitness Routine Will Inspire You

Photo Credit: Facebook/Chiyaan Dr.VIKRAM. Vikram or Chiyaam Vikram is a South Indian superstar
Kennedy John Victor popularly known as Vikram or Chiyaam Vikram is a South Indian superstar who has been in the industry for over two decades. He is also known for his drastic transformations for the different roles he has played and hence is called the 'Christian Bale of Tamil movies'. The 50-year old actor has proved himself time and again with the variety of roles he has portrayed over years.
Photo Credit: Facebook/Chiyaan Dr.VIKRAM. Vikram has done over 50 films
One of the major changes in his physic and body was seen in 2015 when he released his most exciting films I also known as Shankar’s I. The actor worked on the project for 4 long years undergoing different body changes for his look in the movie. He plays the role of a bodybuilder, a deformed man, a beast looking man and a normal looking person in the same movie for which he had undergone many different diets and workouts.
Photo Credit: Facebook/Chiyaan Dr.VIKRAM. Vikram is a huge fan of the Batman series.
Vikram shares that his tenacity has made him the start that he is today and his dedication for such demanding roles excites him. But it has not always been a rosy journey for him. After being in an accident when he was in college, the doctors had declared that he would always be a handicap. but his dedication and urge to become an actor is what brought him back and he started walking again proving the doctors wrong. After undergoing 23 surgeries he was on bed rest for almost 3 years and walked on crutches for an year. He says “it (the accident) has helped him a lot and it has made me remember that never let success go to your head.”