Happy Father’s Day: 15 Food Deals to Look Out for in Delhi, Mumbai & Bengaluru

Everyone looks for that special person who will always be there through thick and thin. Someone who supports all your dreams, however far-fetched they may seem, as well as treats you like royalty, showering you with affection and fulfilling every qualm and whim. A person whose unflinching devotion and undying loyalty to make you happy, makes him cross oceans for you. He is more than willing to act like a clown and get himself dizzy just to see the slightest trace of a smile in your tear-drenched eyes. The adage, “Happiness begins from home ,” holds true only because this person - your father - exists in it.The third Sunday of June is celebrated as Father’s Day in honour of the superhero in our lives. He juggles his work and home commitments to make exclusive time for you, and it’s your chance now to do your bit. Go no further, the search for the perfect deal for your Father’s Day celebration ends right here.We bring to you some of the most exclusive and exciting deals across India -Radisson Blue Atria invites all father-child duos to pair up for a fun barbecue cook-off session. So, hop along with your family and create your own unique signature grill dish. A range of cuts of meat and veggies are available for the most exciting Father's Day event so far. You can polish off your very own self-made grill with a brunch, exclusively from Radisson. Your dad will be treated no less than the star he is, with another 50% off for his meal!

When: Sunday, 18th June, 2017

Where: Radisson Blu, 1, Palace Road, Race Course Road, Bengaluru

How much: N. A.

Contact: To book your spot in the cook off, dial +91 80 2220 5205

Celebrating father's day cooking with your father. Photo Credit: Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru

Why not gift your dad a whole new dining experience? Enjoy a leisurely brunch with the finest chefs at Limelight whipping up personalised pastas or pizzas, exclusively for your precious dad. And that's not all. If your dad likes to tee-off in style, Limelight would be more than willing to fix up a session of 9 holes of golf for you and your family at the Royal Orchid.

When: Sunday, 18th June 2017

From: 11.30 am to 3.30 pm

Where: Limelight Restaurant, Hotel Royal Orchid, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru

How much: N. A.

Contact: +91 99029 54007

Father and son bond over cooking and food. Photo Credit: Limelight

The Lalit's multi-cuisine, all-day dining restaurant in Bengaluru invites you for an opportunity to bond with the best man over good food, wine and a rejuvenating aroma therapy body massage. The Brunch for the family is complimentary for the father, and on booking the massage, you get an express facial absolutely free. What better way to pamper your beloved dad?

When: Sunday, 18th June, 2017

From: 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Where: 24/7, The Lalit Ashok, Kumara Krupa Road, Highgrounds, Seshadripuram, Bengaluru

How much: N. A.

Contact: +91 99000 64314 for reservations

Father's day is meant for bonding over good food and drinks. Photo credits: iStock

This Mumbai restaurant is giving out an unbelievable "Buy 1, Get 1" offer on Paul John Whiskey. This offer is valid on all three single malt variants- Brilliance, Edited and Bold. What's more? You can enjoy their monthly special dishes as well. The Sassy Spoon offers a range of intriguing options such as the Smoked Chicken Poi, Roasted Pumpkin Ravioli, and Pan-Seared Dory.

When: Sunday, 18th June, 2017

Where: The Sassy Spoon, Ground Floor, Express Towers, Nariman Point, Mumbai

& The Sassy Spoon, Classic Corner Building, Hill Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

How much: N. A.

Contact: Nariman Point branch at +91 99200 03500 or Bandra West branch at +91 86555 55555

Smoked Chicken Poi only at the Sassy Spoon. Photo Credit: The Sassy Spoon

Fine dining at its best, Lotus Café offers you a special Sunday brunch specially curated by their expert chefs. Chef Vishal Atreya, Executive Chef, JW Marriot Mumbai welcomes the father-child duos and says, "Our exceptional hospitality clubbed with an exquisite menu will surely make the experience unforgettable for your 'first hero'." The staff are also more than happy to welcome every visiting father with a complimentary glass of sparkling wine. JW Marriot adds another delight to this celebration by giving a chance to all the bright, young kids to whip up a special dessert exclusively for their doting dads.

When: Sunday, 18th June, 2017

From: 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Where: Lotus Café, JW Marriott Mumbai, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu, Mumbai.

How much: Champagne Brunch - INR 6536/- all inclusive; Alcohol Brunch - INR 4456/- all inclusive; Non-Alcohol Brunch - INR 2945/- all inclusive; Kid's Brunch - INR1493/- all inclusive

Sunday Brunch at the Lotus Cafe, JW Marriot, Juhu. Photo Credit: JW Marriot, Juhu

Italian Master Pasta class teaches you how to make a wholesome and flavourful meal. Photo Credit: Flavour Diaries

Chef Anjali Pathak has curated this cooking studio in the heart of Mumbai, and is here to offer two interactive classes on the occasion of Father’s Day. A ‘British Baking and Skills’ class makes you learn the four different methods of baking in a step-by-step manner. Another class by the name of ‘Italian Master Pasta’ class is also being offered to learn how to make fresh pasta dough and delicious sauces using fresh ingredients. These classes are on the easier side and are suitable for even amateur foodies and cooks.When: Sunday, 18th June, 2017From: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm for British Baking and Skills; 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm for Italian Master PastaWhere: Flavour Diaries, 3rd floor, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, Off S.V. Road, Khar (W), MumbaiHow much: INR 3,500 per person, per classContact: Book your spot today at +91 98201 43404

This Italian-specialty restaurant is venturing into unknown waters by offering a multi-cuisine specialty "Father's Day Brunch" solely for its diners. Patrons can choose from a range of options among South Indian, Punjabi and Continental cuisines; with huge varieties for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Fratelli Fresh also offers live cooking stations for various pastas, soups and grills for customizing and preparing the dishes according to your preferences.

When: Sunday, 18th June, 2017

From: 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Where: Fratelli Fresh, Renaissance Hotel, 2-3B, Near Chinmayanand Ashram, Powai, Mumbai

How much: Brunch with food: INR 2,100/- plus taxes

Brunch with spirited beverages: INR 3400/- plus taxes

Contact: Call on +91 22 6692 7491 or +91 75060 77166 for reservations.

Father's day brunch liberates the soul and sets it free. Photo Credit: Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel

This tantalising restaurant is set at the bank of a picturesque royal blue water body. Take your dad out for a 3-course meal to this gorgeous restaurant. Kiyan is now widely known for its luxury dining options among various cuisines such as North Indian and European. Kiyan offers a wide selection of mocktails, and of course, a complimentary Father's Day cake!

When: Sunday, 18th June, 2017

Where: The Roseate, 21st Milestone, Samalkha, NH 8, Kapashera, New Delhi

How Much: INR 2,200/- all inclusive, per person

Contact: The hotel can be contacted at +91 11 7155 8800

Kiyan, the waterfront restaurant at the Roseate, New Delhi. Photo Credit: Roseate, New Delhi

K3 promises a Sunday brunch with options like never before. Ranging from Pork Pie and Stuffed Pizza from the land of Italy, to Chinese barbecue from the Cantonese; K3 offers culinary delights of the range one could never fathom. Drinks such as Rum and Coke, and Whisky Sour are all-time classics here. So what are you waiting for, head out with your dad right away!

When: Sunday, 18th June, 2017

From: 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Where: K3, JW Marriott Delhi NCR, Asset Area 4, Hospitality District, Aerocity, New Delhi

How Much: Soft Beverages Brunch - INR 3200/- plus taxes; Alcoholic Brunch - INR 3900/- plus taxes; Champagne Brunch - INR 4400/- plus taxes

Contact: Call +91 11 4521 2120 for reservations

Chinese Barbecue Platter at K3. Photo Credit: JW Marriot, New Delhi Aerocity

Latitude's scrumptious sushi at Vivanta by Taj, Gurgaon. Photo Credit: Vivanta by Taj, Gurgaon

Latitude has curated a special menu with exquisite global dishes, and free-flowing bubbly for its patrons. Delectable mezze, charcuterie, artisanal salads, sushi and grills along with Indian delicacies will satisfy your father’s every craving. If you are thinking about heading out in a family of four, Latitude will make the brunch complimentary for your dad.When: Sunday, 18th June, 2017From: 12:30 pm to 3:30 pmWhere: Latitude, Lobby Level, Vivanta by Taj – GurugramHow much: With bottomless brews: INR 2850/- inclusive of taxes, per person; With bottomless sparkling: INR 3500/- inclusive of taxes, per person; With bottomless sparkling and pool usage: INR 3900/- inclusive of taxes, per person

Heading out with your family for a meal? Kopper Kadai has got you covered with one of the most worthwhile deals in Delhi. The restaurant offers a variety of delicacies from India's North-West Frontier cuisine along with a complimentary glass of mocktail or wine for your daddy dearest. Kopper Kadai makes it even more of a memorable day by capturing your happiness through a complete family photograph frame! This is along with a free INR 500 voucher for Kopper Kadai. What's your excuse for not dining out?

When: Sunday, 18th June, 2017

From: 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Where: Kopper Kadai, J2/6B, 1st & 2nd Floor, B.K. Dutta Market, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

How much: N. A.

Contact: For reservations call +91 96545 93593

A delightful, spritzy cocktail at the Kopper Kadai, Rajouri Garden. Photo Credit: Kopper Kadai

Guppy has an incredible contest ongoing for all their social media enthusiasts. Tell them why your dad is the best through a message on Guppy tree, or on Facebook, or Instagram. If your message is selected, you get a chance to win an exclusive meal for two! Families are also cordially invited to Guppy to create memories with a Polaroid camera, which they get to take home.

When: Sunday, 18th June, 2017

From: 12:00 pm to 3:30 pm

Where: 28, Main Market, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi

How much: INR 1500/- plus taxes for a meal for two

Contact: For reservations contact +91 11 2469 0005/6, +91 96501 85005.

Photo Credit: Guppy

Olive Qutub's special Sunday Brunch. Photo Credit: Olive Qutub

Olive Bistro wishes all the dads with free muffins. Photo Credit: Olive Bistro

Keventers wishes all the dads with a milkshake chugging contest. Photo Credit: Keventers

The Olive Qutub at Mehrauli is laying out a lavish spread, especially for the dads, along with free-flowing alcohol, and a surprise bonus giveaway. Mums and kids are obviously more than welcome!When:Sunday, 18th June, 2017From: 12:00 pm to 4 pmWhere: Olive Qutub, One Style Mile, Mehrauli, New DelhiHow much: INR 2,695/- plus taxes, with alcohol; INR 2, 295/- plus taxes, without alcoholContact: The restaurant is taking reservations at +91 11 2957 4444 / +91 98102 35472The Olive Bistro at Cyber Hub, Gurugram is also inviting all the fatherly figures for a delightful celebration. There is going to be not just delicious food, but also heady welcome drinks and free blueberry muffins! Head out with your doting dad right away.When: Sunday, 18th June, 2017From: 12:00 pm to 11:30 pmWhere: Olive Bistro, Cyber Hub, Shop No. 101, DLF Cyber City, Gurugram.How much: INR 2,000/- for a meal for two.Contact: For reservations, contact +91 24 6518 803Keventers has a special competition up for all milkshake lovers across the country. It has announced a milkshake chugging contest for Father's Day. Simply walk in to your local Keventers outlet with your dad, order the milkshakes, and challenge him to an impromptu milkshake chugging competition. Ask your friend to record the chugging contest, and post it with the hashtag #MyDaddyCoolest on the Keventers Facebook page and Twitter handle. The three most exciting videos will get exclusively curated hampers from Keventers.: Saturday, 17th June, 2017; and Sunday, 18th June, 2017: 11:00 am to 11:00 pm100+ Keventers outlets pan-India