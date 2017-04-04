Health Ministry to Indian Railways: Don't Advertise Unhealthy Food Items

Highlights Health Ministry cracked down on the display of junk food ads on train

unhealthy-food ads on trains. The ministry has issued a plea to the Railway Ministry asking to disallow advertisements of aerated drinks, high-fat food items, tobacco and cigarettes on trains. The move was guided by Health Secretary C.K Mishra who wrote to Railway Board Chairman A.K Mittal asking Indian Railways not to advertise or promote items adversary to human health.

"Any move to further promote products that have negative health externalities will be counter-productive and will scuttle on-going efforts to reduce or regulate consumption of alcohol, tobacco, food containing high fats, sugar and salt (HFSS), sugar sweetened beverages (SSBs) including aerated and non-aerated beverages," Mr. Mishra noted in the letter.



Indian Railways has recently unveiled its Non-Fare Revenue (NFR) policy wherein railway properties like trains, level-crossings and areas along the tracks can be used for advertising to generate revenue. The ministry aims to earn close to Rs 2,000 crore by with the help of this policy.



The health secretary welcomed the NFR policy and called it a great medium to earn revenue for the government. However, he suggested that such an initiative can also be used by the industry to promote harmful products such as alcohol, tobacco, food containing high fats, sugar and salt, sugar sweetened beverages including aerated and non-aerated beverages, et cetera.

"Advertisements of such products will result in unfavourable health and economic consequences for individuals, families and for the nation at large," Mishra said.

According to the World Economic Forum and Harvard School of Public Health, India stands to lose USD 4.58 trillion between 2012-2030 due to NCDs, while Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) alone could account for USD 2.17 trillion economic loss. Non-communicable diseases also termed as lifestyle diseases are on rise like before. Cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases account for most deaths in the country. When coupled with chronic respiratory diseases, these four ailments lead to nearly 3.1 million premature deaths in the country.

