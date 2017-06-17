Here is How Walnuts Can Promote Weight Loss
NDTV Food Desk | Updated: June 17, 2017 11:36 IST
Walnut, the single-seeded stone fruit, rich in omega-3 fats, protein, antioxidants, plant sterols, magnesium, copper, Vitamins A, D, etc can also help you in your weight loss trail by making you feel fuller for longer, and suppressing hunger. According to a recent study, walnuts, salmon and canola oil regularly can influence favourable changes in appetite hormones associated with reduction in hunger.
The results of the U.S based study suggested that participants, who consumed a diet rich in polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs) had a significant decrease in fasting ghrelin, a hormone that signals the body to feel hungry, and a significant increase in peptide YY (PYY), a hormone that increases fullness or satiety.
Lead researcher, Jamie A. Cooper, from the University of Georgia said that these findings indicate that eating foods rich in PUFAs, like those found in walnuts, can influence the appetite hormones so that we can feel fuller for longer. Adding that appetite hormones play an important role in regulating how much an individual eats.
For the study they examined 26 healthy men and women (ages 18-35), who visited the lab for measurements and receive their meals through the period of the study.Participants were asked to consume diet high in PUFAs or a control diet consisting of a typical American eating pattern for seven days. The PUFA-rich diet included whole foods such as walnuts, Alaska salmon, tuna, flaxseed oil, grapeseed oil, canola oil, and fish oil supplements.
After the round of the seven-day diet, participants were made to have meals high in saturated fat, again.
This is because two diets contained the same number of total calories and percent of calories from fat, but differed in the types of fat composition. The scientists then found out that the former diet was successful in making the participants in feeling fuller.
The control diet wascomprised of seven percent poly-unsaturated fat, 15 percent mono-unsaturated fat and 13 percent saturated fat, compared to the PUFA-rich diet which was 21 percent poly-unsaturated fat, nine percent mono-unsaturated fat, and five percent saturated fat.
Walnuts are a rich source of PUFAs, with 13 out of 18 grams of total fat per one ounce serving. As a result, walnuts are the only nut to contain a significant amount of plant-based omega-3 alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) (2.5 grams per one ounce).
So munch on walnuts daily and feel fuller through the day.
