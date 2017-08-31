Here's How the Baadshaho Actor Ajay Devgn is So Fit and Fabulous At 48

Ajay Devgn's latest venture as an actor 'Baadshaho' is all set to hit the theatres this Friday, 1st September 2017. Baadshaho is an action-drama based in the backdrop of 1975 Emergency. Directed by ace director Milan Luthra of 'Once Upon a Time In Mumbai' fame, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D'Cruz, Esha Gupta , Vidyut Jamwal and Sanjay Mishra in lead roles.

Devgn's tough look in Baadshao has already stirred quite some curiosity. Ajay is back to hard-core action once again, and his rugged look in Baadshaho has been trending. German action director Ramazan Bulut, who has worked on Hollywood hits like Rush and Inferno has choreographed the slick action sequences in Baadshaho. Ajay with his expertise in action movies aced the high-energy sequences.

Ajay's action-packed avatar reminds us of his iconic role movies like Singham, Shivay an Action Jackson. Did you know that for his role in Singham the actor trained himself through rigorous sessions of workout that included an intense combination of core workout, functional training, weight training and TRX? His workouts lasted for about 45-55 minutes per session.

At 48, Ajay surprises us with his fit body and energy levels. Undoubtedly, he is one of the fittest actors in the industry. Ajay makes it a point to train daily for at least an hour and a half. He dedicates one full hour to weight training followed by cardio. Working with various combinations of weights and sets, Ajay tries to focus on every body part and not bulking up just one.

Ajay's diet complements his intense workout regime. It is high in proteins, and her doesn't take any carbs at night. Instead of large meals, Ajay take 6 small meals, spread out evenly through a day. His breakfast typically consists of oats, 5 egg whites and skimmed milk. His lunch contains chicken breast or grilled fish and steamed broccoli or vegetables and a bowl of salad. In the evening, he typically has egg whites, protein shake and a sandwich. His dinner is the same as his lunch, with the addition of egg whites.

Ajay is so passionate about keeping fit and active that even on his family vacation he can be seen cycling around.

An avid supporter of sports, here we can see Ajay extending his support to the Mumbai Maniacs wrestling team of the Super fight league.

Here's wishing Ajay Devgn all the best for his latest action flick 'Baadshaho'.