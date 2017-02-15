How the Ghazi Attack Actor Tapsee Pannu Got into Shape

Tapsee urges everyone to accept their body type, to nurture your body
Tapsee is not a gym person but takes up other fitness activities
She eats a lot of rice which is the only carbohydrate in her diet
The journey from Kollywood to Bollywood for Tapsee Pannu has been a laboured one. Her roles in films like Baby, Chashme Baddoor and Tadka have been remarkable and her performance in the recent Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink was applauded by audiences and critics alike. She also stars alongside Varun Dhawan in Judwaa 2 – a remake of the 90s Salman Khan starer of the same name. Judwaa 2 is slated for release in September, 2017.
The south Indian actress is currently in the news for her upcoming movie where she will be seen alongside Southern Superstar Rana Duggabati. The film titled ‘The Ghazi Attack’ is directed by Sankalp Reddy and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. This will be Tapsee Pannu’s next release after Pink and there is already quite a buzz about the relase of this film. The Ghazi Attack is a multi-lingual film which is inspired by true events from the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. The film is India's first underwater, war-at-sea film in which Tapsee plays the role of Ananya - a Bangladeshi refugee. The film boasts of a fantastic star cast including Rana Duggabati and Kay Kay Menon, along with Satyadev Kancharana, Atul Kulkarni, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Rahul Singh, Akshay Mittal, Malyaban Lahiri and Naren Yadav. The actress is well known in the business for her fitness regime and her willingness to stay fit and active. The actress keeps on practicing new fitness routines to achieve better results. Tapsee targets on toning her muscles rather than getting a zero size figure.
Tapsee Pannu’s Diet Tapsee in an IDream’s interaction video had this to say “I am on diets but not into crash diets, I have gone into nutrition. Also I am into knowing my body and accepting my body’. She also says that she has accepted that she can’t be that skinny thin girl because she has a strong body structure and an athletic body. Tapsee got rid of gluten and lactose from her diet and this is why she stays away from milk and doesn’t eat yogurt or curd either. The actress drinks warm water and green tea to detox. She belongs to the state of Punjab and it has been a challenge for her to give up on parathas, one of her favourite foods. But when she does get a craving to eat a parantha once or twice a week, she ensures her paranthas are made with a mixture of 10 different types of flours including jowar, ragi, soya, bajra and rice flour. She eats a lot of rice which is the only carbohydrate in her diet. Her advice to everyone is not to starve themselves but to understand their own body and eat what suits them best.
Tapsee Pannu’s Workout Tapsee is not a gym person but takes up other fitness activities like swimming, dancing, playing squash to keep her fit and in shape. The actress plays squash for 40-45 minutes regularly. According to her 40-45 minutes on the squash court are equivalent to spending 1.5hrs in a gym. She regards squash as the 2nd best sport which is most suited for both mental and physical health. Tapsee believes that playing a sport is a better route to a fit body and mind as opposed to going to a gym. Zumba is also one of her favourite fitness activities.