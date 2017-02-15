How to Grow Cherry Tomatoes at Home

Cherry tomatoes grow in many colours including black, yellow, and green
Ever wondered how to convert your open space into a little kitchen garden where you grow herbs and without any harmful pesticides? It’s never too late to start. Let’s start with one of the tastiest small fruits. Any guesses which fruit it is? I am talking ‘Cherry Tomatoes’ and yes, cherry tomatoes are technically a fruit.
Cherry tomatoes grow in many colours including black, yellow, and green. They are pretty good nutritionally speaking as well - they do not contain any fats, which is a plus point for all fitness fanatics. Moreover, cherry tomatoes contain 4g of carbohydrates per serving and a small amount of iron as well. The carbohydrates in cherry tomatoes help meet your energy needs. A serving of 5 contains 20 calories, but don’t drop your jaw because these calories are from largely proteins. Cherry tomatoes are also rich in Vitamin A which helps maintain eye health and boost your immune system. They are eaten as a fruit and even used in salads, fruit chaats and dishes like Creamy Tomato Spaghetti, Creamy Cherry Tomatoes and Olives, Herbal Macaroni Salad, Mozzarella Cheese Cherry Tomatoes and Basil Hot Dog Roll, Pineapple Cucumber Salad , Samosa Kadhi Chaat and many more.
Cherry tomatoes contain lycopene, an antioxidant that lowers your risk of certain diseases caused by cellular damage. The compounds in cherry tomatoes might offer protection against osteoporosis, skin damage caused by ultraviolet light and brain disorders. Cherry tomatoes add potassium to our diet which is an electrolyte mineral that keeps electricity flowing throughout your body. These need to be stored in room temperature away from sunlight and should be used within 1 week of ripening. It is not advisable to refrigerate them.
Should you consider growing cherry tomatoes at home?
Most varieties of cherry tomatoes sold in the market may be sprayed with pesticides making them unhealthy for consumption. Organic Cherry Tomatoes are obviously natural and safer to eat as they do have any pesticide residues.
How to grow cherry tomatoes indoors:
1. Drill ¼- to ½-inch holes every few inches around the bottom edge of your container and plus another few in the center bottom so excess water can drain.
2. Pick a location where the plant will get at least 8 hours of direct sun each day. You can skip the tomato cage, if you have a spot close to a balcony or railing, which you can use to support the tomato vines.
3. If using a tomato cage insert the pointy end into the planter, and then fill the planter with soil mix.
4. Water until the soil mix is evenly moist. Top it off with a little more soil mix, so it comes to about ½ inch below the rim of the planter.
5. Dig a small hole in the center of the planting mix. Carefully remove your tomato plant from its original and slide it into the hole, planting it deep enough so only the top four to six leaves show once you cover it back up with potting mix.
6. Water every two or three days to keep the soil evenly moist (in hot, dry weather you may need to water every day). Feed your plant organic fertilizer according to directions.
7. As the plant grows, the branches will start to poke through the holes in your tomato cage. Push them back inside so the plant doesn't droop.