NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
SEARCH
  • Home
  • Food & Drinks
  • How To Make Chenna At Home: An Ingredient That Makes Rasgullas And Rasmalais Irresistible

How to Make Chenna At Home: An Ingredient That Makes Rasgullas and Rasmalais Irresistible

   |  Updated: July 20, 2017 17:05 IST

Google Plus Reddit
How to Make Chenna At Home: An Ingredient That Makes Rasgullas and Rasmalais Irresistible
Highlights
  • Chenna can easily be made at home
  • All you need is some milk and lemon juice
  • Chenna goes into making some irresistible Indian desserts
The very first image that clouds the mind on the mere mention of the word 'chenna' would certainly be the rasgulla. Doused in sugar syrup, this magical dessert sits on top of the list of Indian sweet lovers all across. The star ingredient that goes into making it and many other mouthwatering desserts all over the country needs is chenna. Interestingly, this humble ingredient is easily available in local markets and can also be made in the comfort of your kitchen. Chenna is extremely healthy; since it is milk in its concentrated form and it contains all its goodness and nutrients.

There are many delicacies that can be prepared using chenna. Its crumbly, feather-light texture makes it an ideal choice for creating a host of desserts, from the quintessential rasgulla and rasmalai to the cham cham and many other beloved Bengali sweets. The iconic chenna rasgulla is first believed to have been developed in 1868 by Nobin Chandra Das, and the dreamy rasmalaithat followed  five decades later was a creation of Nobin Das's son Krishna Chandra Das. For all enthusiastic cooks would love to dish out something delicious with chenna, we'll help you learn the art of making it at home. Though you can opt for the market-bought ones too, there is nothing like watching hot milk curdle and break into one of the yummiest things that ever existed and using this fresh chenna can totally transform your dish. You'll know the difference.

rasgulla

Steps to make chenna



This one is probably the oldest, simplest and the most traditional recipe of chenna. You just need three basic ingredients and just five minutes to do the trick.



Ingredients:



Milk - 1 litre, preferably full cream



Lemon juice -1/4 tsp (you can also use vinegar or citric acid



Warm water - 1/2 cup



Method:



- Mix together lemon juice and warm water, keep aside.



- Bring milk to boil and let it cool for a couple of minutes.



- Now mix lemon juice water in milk and keep stirring.



- You will notice milk curdling slowly.



- Keep stirring until milk curdles completely leaving behind the greenish liquid.



- One the curdled milk is completely separated from the liquid, strain the water and wrap the remnants in muslin cloth.



- Run it under water to get rid of any of any flavour of lemon juice.



- Squeeze to get rid of any extra water.



- Take it out the cloth and press gently to make it free from any lumps.



- It is best to use fresh chenna on the same day and not refrigerate it.



Once you nail the art of making chenna at home, there is just no looking back! Try your hand at some of these wonderful sweets.

rasmalai

An array of delicacies can be cooked using chenna


1. Chenna Rasgulla
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



The king of traditional Bengali sweets, master the art of making rasgullas at home.



2. Chenna Murki
Recipe by Chef Mehak Sunnaja



This spellbinding will soon become your personal favourite.

3. Rasmalai
Recipe by Chef Marut Sikka



Soft chenna roundels are doused in a concoction of sugar syrup and milk to make this dreamy dessert that literally melts in your mouth.

rasmalai

One of the best loved desserts of the country.



For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  ChennaHow ToDesserts
8 Ways to Include Quinoa in Your Daily Diet
8 Ways to Include Quinoa in Your Daily Diet
7 Creative Kachori Fillings You Must Try this Monsoon
7 Creative Kachori Fillings You Must Try this Monsoon

Related Videos

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Most Popular

Indian Recipes

Benefits

© 2017 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 