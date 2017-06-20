How to Make Sweet and Creamy Dahi (Curd) at Home

Highlights Creamy and refreshing dahi or curd is a staple in most Indian households

dahi or curd is a staple in most Indian households. It is an excellent probiotic that keeps your gut health in check. According to the book, Healing Foods by DK Publishing, the human intestine contains around 400 different species of bacteria which can be good or bad and they play a major role in regulating the functions of your gut. For instance, the good bacteria in yogurt can help turn organic acids into glucose, lower bad cholesterol, metabolize nutrients and break down the enzymes in food, and boost the immune system . It always seems more convenient to grab a pack of dahi from the supermarket, but there is nothing like fresh, homemade dahi. You can tell the difference in taste and it is very easy to make and master at home. If you like sweet, thick and creamy dahi, follow these simple tricks and tips and you'll never be disappointed.

The right temperature matters

According Chef Rohini T. Chawla, a MasterChef contestant of 2016, "It is important to boil the milk at the right temperature. Boiling the milk on low flame for a while allows the water it contains to evaporate which results in thick curd once set. I always check the temperature of the milk by dabbing some on my inner wrist to see if it is not too cold or hot. Once you are sure about the temperature, add the culture. Also, while adding the yogurt culture with milk, give it a vigorous mix. It helps to set the curd really well."



"You can prevent your curd from turning watery by boiling the milk for a little longer, which will help evaporate the water content. If the milk is too hot when the culture is mixed, it results in a watery collection. Therefore, let the milk get to room temperature," suggests Chef Chawla. To prevent the whey (water) from separating from the curd, milk should be heated to about 80-85 degree Celsius. Scientifically speaking, this allows the proteins to fully hydrate and bind as much water as possible resulting in lesser water release when the curd is set. Whey is known to be high in protein and lactic acid.



