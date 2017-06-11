How To Make The Perfect Sunny Side Up

Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: June 11, 2017 14:16 IST
1. Get some fresh eggs. The fresher the eggs, the better are the chances of your white and yolk holding up.
2. Put a teaspoon of unsalted butter into the skillet to grease the pan well. Adding enough fat helps the whites to cook before the yolk starts to harden itself.
3. For best results, heat a skillet on low heat. Cook the egg on medium heat for about 30 seconds and then reduce the heat for another minute. This will help prevent overcooking the yolk.
4. You can also tilt the pan slightly and spoon out some of the excess butter and pour it over the egg whites so that they cook evenly. When the egg whites become firm, it means that they have been cooked properly, and your sunny side up is ready to be plated.
5. Place a lid over the skillet for a minute while the egg cooks. This prevents the yolk from oozing out or being overcooked.
Here is how I prepare my sunny side up. See if you can take a cue and relish it as much as I do.
Ingredients:
1 table spoon olive oil
Half a tablespoon butter
One egg
1 teaspoon salt
Black pepper and oregano to taste.
Method:
1. Heat your frying pan on medium to low heat and add oil and butter to coat the bottom of a large non-stick pan.
2. Crack the egg into the pan. Make sure the temperature is low. If the oil starts to spit, it means that the pan is a bit too hot, so turn the heat down. Let the egg cook until the whites are set. Make sure that the yolk is still runny. A longer cook time can harden the yolk.
3. Once it is ready, remove the pan from the heat and take the egg out with the help of a spatula. Place it on a plate, sprinkle some black pepper, salt and oregano.
4. Serve it with a toast, or add your own accompaniments like bacon, sausages, and enjoy.