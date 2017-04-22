How to Peel a Pomegranate Easily and Quickly

Highlights Pomegranates are amongst the healthiest fruits on earth.

Pomegranates are amongst the healthiest fruits on earth. They are loaded with essential nutrients like fiber, protein, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin K. This fruit supplies iron to the blood cells, thus helps in reducing symptoms of anemia including exhaustion, dizziness, weakness and hair loss.

The amazing health benefits of pomegranate can be consumed in several ways. You can take them in the form of juice, eat the seeds raw or just bung lots of it in a salad. Healthy and full of nutrients, pomegranates aren’t easy to eat. It takes a lot of hard work (and time) to peel or cut them and remove the tiny, delicate seeds carefully. Here are two ways which can help in making the job easy.