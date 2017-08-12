NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
  • Independence Day 2017: A Taste Of Telangana Cuisine, India’s Newest State

Independence Day 2017: A Taste of Telangana Cuisine, India’s Newest State

   |  Updated: August 12, 2017 12:35 IST

Highlights
  • Telangana has its roots dating back to thousands of centuries
  • The cuisines of Telangana reflect its culture and traditions
  • The Telangana food is typically spicy and has tamarind in it
While in its 67th year of Independence, on 2nd June, 2014, India had a new state to boast of: Telangana, which was earlier part of Andhra Pradesh. It may be new, but Telangana has its roots dating back to thousands of centuries. Similarly, the regional cuisines of Telangana reflect its culture and traditions. The Telangana food is typically spicy and has tamarind, sesame seeds, chilies and asafoetida in most of the delicacies. Considering it is a semi-arid region, millet makes for a staple diet there. So if you haven't known much of Telangana's special cuisines, this Independence Day, we give you a low down of some of the most loved foods of the new state.

1. Pachi Pulusu



Pachi Pulusu is a type of curry-like stew or rasam and does not need a lot of cooking; just a few minutes of tempering. This dish is typically made from tamarind, onions, chilies and jaggery. Other seasonings added to the stew are coriander, curry leaves and garlic. Tamarind is generally replaced with raw mango. The simplicity of this dish will leave you asking for more.
 

 

2. Golichina Mamsam



It's a treat for non-vegetarian lovers. Golichina is a Telugu word that roughly translates to 'fry'. Telangana cuisine is spicy and this dish is proof. The dish incorporates succulent pieces of mutton in a thick gravy that is packed with locally grown spices to enhance the flavours and cooked on low flame till the mutton soaks up the flavour and essence of the spices. It can be eaten with dosa, roti or even rice.

chicken kormaThe dish incorporates succulent pieces of mutton in thick gravy​
 
3. Hyderabadi Biryani

It is due to the major influence of the Nizams in the state, Hyderabadi Biryani has become a favourite everywhere. The biryani is of two types- the Kachchi Gosht ki Biryani and Pakki Biryani or Dum ki Biryani. Marinated meat is cooked in layers of Basmati rice in a huge handi, which is covered with dough.
 

hyderabadi biryaniThe biryani is of two types- the Kachchi Gosht ki Biryani and Pakki Biryani​
 
4. Polelu

Polelu is a very thin flatbread with fillings including jaggery, channa dal, cardamom powder and ghee and is generally made during festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi. It is also known as Puran Poli in Maharashtra and Gujarat. The sweet flatbread which has jaggery can be replaced with sugar.
 

puran poli 625Polelu is a very thin flatbread with fillings including jaggery, channa dal, cardamom powder and ghee​
 
5. Qubani ka Meetha

This enormously popular dessert can be found anywhere in the state and is made with dried apricots that are cooked for a significant amount of time to become thick. It is then combined with sugar, ghee, saffron and almonds to prepare a devouring treat. It is typically served with ice-cream, custard or malai.
 

 

6. Sarvapindi



Sarvapindi is a popular snack from Telangana and is made with rice flour and peanuts and is traditionally cooked in copper vessels. This toothsome snack is generally enjoyed during evening snacks with tea and sometimes even breakfast. It is also known as Tapal Attu or Tapala Chekka.
 

sarvapindi telanganaSarvapindi is a popular snack from Telangana and is made with rice flour and peanuts
 
What's all the waiting for? Go ahead and prepare yourselves for that fiery food affair.

