India Vs Australia Special: Ravichandran Ashwin Beyond the Ground
NDTV Food | Updated: February 24, 2017 11:14 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin is famous for being the fastest bowler in the history of test cricket. In his first test (February 22 - 26, 2013) against Australia, he earned India a grand victory with his match figures of 12 for 198, giving him another milestone of becoming the first Indian to take a 10 wicket score. Born on 17th September 1986, Ravichandran Ashwin had earlier enthralled the Indian audiences with his remarkable bowling skills in the shorter form of the game, but after his Test debut against West Indies in 2011, Ashwin surprised everyone with his ability to pick up quality wickets.
Highlights
- Ravichandran Ashwin is famous for being the fastest bowler
- Ashwin has enthralled the Indian audiences with his remarkable bowling
- He believes in enjoying every small perk of life
Ashwin was included in the Indian squad for the 2011 World Cup and has been consistent in the opportunities that he gets. Ashwin was awarded the Man of the Series in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2013. He marked the end of the Tests with an impressive score of 29 wickets and became the third Indian off-spinner to take 25-plus wickets in a series after Harbhajan Singh (32) & EAS Prasanna (26).
Later in 2015 World Cup he was greatly applauded for his disciplined and accurate bowling. He picked up 13 wickets in the tournament and came victorious with the bowling figures of 4/25 against United Arab Emirates.
Other than his success in his cricket career, Ashwin has a very charming personality. He is very down to earth and carries no pride on his shoulder.
He believes in enjoying every small perk of life and doesn’t indulge in a lavish lifestyle. He likes living like a common man and taking his dog for a walk at night. He lives life on his own terms and doesn’t waste his time thinking about his image in people’s eye. Also, he really enjoys going to cinema and doesn’t like missing out on any movie.
(MS Dhoni Beyond The Cricket Pitch)
Being a cricketer Ashwin is very cautious of his fitness and good health. He avoids eating non-vegetarian. He incorporates a lot of protein supplements in his diet to avoid any kind of deficiency. He’s got a big sweet tooth, which he confessed in an interview in a leading daily, stating that he likes chocolates and he looks for them all the time. He seems to like his morning fix of caffeine as well.
For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.