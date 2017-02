India Vs Australia Special: Ravichandran Ashwin Beyond the Ground

Highlights Ravichandran Ashwin is famous for being the fastest bowler

Ashwin was included in the Indian squad for the 2011 World Cup and has been consistent in the opportunities that he gets. Ashwin was awarded the Man of the Series in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2013. He marked the end of the Tests with an impressive score of 29 wickets and became the third Indian off-spinner to take 25-plus wickets in a series after Harbhajan Singh (32) & EAS Prasanna (26).Later in 2015 World Cup he was greatly applauded for his disciplined and accurate bowling. He picked up 13 wickets in the tournament and came victorious with the bowling figures of 4/25 against United Arab Emirates.Other than his success in his cricket career, Ashwin has a very charming personality. He is very down to earth and carries no pride on his shoulder.He believes in enjoying every small perk of life and doesn’t indulge in a lavish lifestyle. He likes living like a common man and taking his dog for a walk at night. He lives life on his own terms and doesn’t waste his time thinking about his image in people’s eye. Also, he really enjoys going to cinema and doesn’t like missing out on any movie.Being a cricketer Ashwin is very cautious of his fitness and good health. He avoids eating non-vegetarian. He incorporates a lot of protein supplements in his diet to avoid any kind of deficiency. He’s got a big sweet tooth, which he confessed in an interview in a leading daily, stating that he likes chocolates and he looks for them all the time. He seems to like his morning fix of caffeine as well.