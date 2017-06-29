NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddingsGood Times
SEARCH

International Mango Festival 2017: You Mustn't Miss Out On This One

   |  Updated: June 29, 2017 11:39 IST

Google Plus Reddit
International Mango Festival 2017: You Mustn't Miss Out On This One
Highlights
  • Love mangoes? We bet you would not want to miss out on its brilliance
  • Presenting, a mega celebration of mangoes in the form of a food festival
  • Head to the International Mango Festival this July
Love mangoes? We bet you would not want to miss out on the brilliance of the king of fruits this season. Our refrigerators are all stacked with different varieties of mangoes and recipes are all sorted to experiment with this delightful fruit. Those of us who just can't get enough of mangoes will leave no such opportunity to relish this seasonal delight. Presenting, a mega celebration of mangoes in the form of a food festival - The International Mango Festival.

The festival started in the year 1987. This year around the festival will be observed at multiple venues across the city between on 9th and 10th July. Plan an outing with your friends and family for a mango overload. From mango eating competitions, select mango products to over hundreds of mango varieties on display from different parts of the country - there is a lot on offer at this festival. You also have chefs with live cooking stalls and kiosks displaying their culinary skills with mangoes.

raw mangoes

Photo Credit: Istock/ mirzamlk

Where: Dilli Haat, Netaji Subhash Palace, Lala Jagat Narayan Marg, Pitampura / Dilli Haat, Lal Sai Mandir Marg, Opp Hari Nagar Bus Depot, Janakpuri.



When: July 9 and 10th 2017



Tickets: Rs. 20 for adults; Rs. 10 for children



Similar mango festivals are organized across the country to celebrate the king of fruits in all its might. If you happen to find any interesting ones happening in your city, do share with us.



For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  MangoesFood Festival
Velu Military Hotel: Feast on Chettinad Food at This Iconic Chennai Eatery
Velu Military Hotel: Feast on Chettinad Food at This Iconic Chennai Eatery
Why Do Doughnuts Have a Hole at the Centre?
Why Do Doughnuts Have a Hole at the Centre?

Related Videos

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement
SPONSORED

10 Ways Iron Deficiency Could Be Slowing Down Your Life

10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Most Popular

Indian Recipes

Benefits

© 2017 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 