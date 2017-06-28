Is it Safe to Eat Prawns During the Monsoon Season?

Highlights The rainy season brings forth tons of problems associated with health

golden fried prawns, when the weather Gods are being kind and the earthly smell of the monsoon rains lifts the mood? The consistent light drizzle, the dullness in the sky and the slight fall in the temperature compels us to cozy up inside our blankets and enjoy the bliss with fried foods . But with the inception of monsoon, the picture isn't as rosy as it sounds. The rainy season brings forth tons of problems associated with health. There is a steady rise in cases of dengue, malaria and other water borne diseases. Our digestive system also responds differently to the variations in the season and its best to listen to the cues your body gives you.

In order to shield our body against the seasonal flu, we must resort to a healthy diet to build our immunity. It is ideal to consume seasonal fruits, vegetables and snacks. But when it comes to seafood, you must be extra careful. Prawns are often irresistible; not only are they rich in protein content but are also lip-smacking if cooked well. With advancement in technology, there have been improvements in the cold storage facilities that ensure the seafood is stored in a hygienic manner. However, one must tend to the season and eat food based on it rather than going against nature.



Prawns are often irresistible, also being rich in protein; Image credit: Istock

Like all living organisms, seafood too, has a particular time of breeding. It is mainly the monsoon season when fish and prawns breed. Thus eating prawns is avoided so as to maintain a sustainable ecosystem. Moreover, monsoon is also the time when people are more prone to water borne infections. The effect that the rains could have on your body must be taken into consideration. The monsoon slows down the digestive process and thus, what you eat becomes as important as when you eat. It's a good time to substitute your source of omega-3 fatty acids in the body with fatty fruits like avocado, nuts, seeds, etc.

According to Dr. Anju Sood, a renowned Bengaluru-based nutritionist, "There are two kinds of people in this world. One, who base their actions and decisions on scientific studies, favouring logical reasoning and the second, who believe in myths and stereotypes that have been created by previous generations. It is often believed that seafood must be avoided in seasons that do not have the alphabet "E" in them. However, in many countries in Asia, seafood is the staple diet and thus they do not believe in these stereotypes irrespective of seasonal variations. Resting on scientific studies, monsoon is the breeding season for seafood and thus it's best to avoid eating them."



Monsoon is the breeding season for seafood; Image credit: Istock

The ambiguities that the consumption of prawns brings forth can be resolved at an individual level. It really depends from person to person and one restaurant to another. As long as sufficient safety and hygiene attempts are in place, prawns can be consumed. However, the rains do come with a warning sign. "Consumption at your own risk" is a suitable phrase as far as prawns are concerned.



