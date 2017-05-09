Jackky Bhagnani's Weight Loss Journey Will Really Inspire You

Highlights Jackky proved everyone wrong by losing 60 kilos in a short span of time

Jackky Bhagnani, who is the son of famous producer Vashu Bhagnani, is loved for his chiseled body besides his dancing skills but not many people know that he wasn't fit and lean always. As a kid Jackky weighed about 130 kilos and when he approached his father sharing his desire to pursue an acting career, his father simply laughed it off. This seems to have become his biggest motivation to lose weight and he proved everyone wrong by shedding around 60 kilos in a short span of time with his hard work and dedication.



He made his Bollywood debut inKal Kissne Dekhawhich did not do well but his performance was widely recognized and appreciated and the actor was awarded the Best Male Debutat IIFA, Apsara and Star Guild awards in the year 2011. The actor tasted some success with his second film F.A.L.T.U and gained popularity among the youth. But, we got to see his fit physique in his 2013 romantic-comedy Ajab Gazabb Love, where Bosco-Caesar wanted him to sport a bare torso in the song Boom Boom and gave him 6-8 weeks to work on himself. The actor stunned everybody with his ripped and perfectly chiseled 6 pack abs.

Let’s dig deep into Jackky’s diet and workout regime to learn some tips and tricks that he used to shed those pounds and inches.

Jackky Bhagnani's Diet

Jackky’s diet emphasizes on protein as it helps in muscle growth and repair. His daily meals usually include protein smoothies, egg whites, chicken, brown rice and salads and his favourite snack is sushi. He limits his salt intake, believes in eating light and healthy, eats after every two hours and discourages the idea of starving oneself. Jackky has his cheat days which is mostly Sunday when he loves to indulge in his guilty pleasure which is Sindhi food.

Jackky Bhagnani's Workout Routine



Jackky believes in making his gym sessions fun and so, his workout is a mix of cardio, weightlifting and kickboxing and he has his own personal gym at his residence with all the equipment he needs. In 2016, he launched a unique fitness video for kids called Kasrat which will be shown in schools of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In an episode of a particular show aired on Zoom channel, Jackky revealed that he starts his workout by warming up first with exercises like spider walks, push-ups , squats and frog jumps and then moves on to weight training. He uses machines less and instead focuses on floor and weight workouts.These strenuous exercises require a lot of strength and we are sure that with such hard work Jackky is all set to reach new heights.