Jal Jeera: A Refreshing and Natural Remedy for Poor Digestion During Summers

Summers are here, and so are the handcarts selling chilled Jal Jeera water. You'll often spot them lined along the streets with a bustling crowd quenching the thirst of many. The drink is stored in a giant matka wrapped with a cloth to keep it cool and it is served garnished with mint, coriander leaves, boondi and masala. It is very refreshing and rejuvenates you with an instant bout of energy.

The much-loved Indian summer drink, Jal Jeera, literally translates to 'water' (Jal) and 'cumin' (jeera) in Hindi. However, the concoction is much more than a combination of cumin and water. Cumin may be one of the essential ingredients of this spiced beverage but you should not confuse it with plain cumin water. The beverage is essentially a form of a lemonade, spiced with a combination of roasted cumin powder, ginger powder, herbs like coriander and mint, garam masala, chili powder, pepper and black salt. To give the beverage a slightly sour flavour some people even use a bit of tamarind or dry mango powder.

The drink is especially popular in the northern part of the country because of its cooling effect on the body. It is believed that the drink was created by a group of people living on the banks of river Ganga where it was prepared by grinding all the ingredients on "silla-batti" (stone slabs). The powder was then mixed with water and preserved in clay pots to keep it cool.

Jal Jeera is traditionally served as a welcome drink in summers. It is also helpful to consume it before a meal as it can build your appetite and activate your taste buds and digestive juices. Here are some more health benefits of drinking Jal Jeera regularly, especially during this hot weather.

4 Benefits of Jal Jeera Water

1. Aids digestion



The black salt or rock salt added in the drink acts as good digestive. Cumin also boosts the digestive processes. It helps relieves intestinal gas, acidity and heart burns.

2.Keeps you hydrated and keeps your body cool



This thirst quencher is great to keep you hydrated on a hot day. The fresh mint and coriander leaves added to the drink regulate your body temperature and keep it cool.

3.Healthy alternative to high-calorie aerated beverage



Ditch the high calorie, carbonated beverages, for this natural low calorie drink too keep your energy levels up through the day.

4.Soothes your tummy



The ginger, or ginger powder used in the drink is a great remedy for nausea that you may experience due to the heat. It also helps in treating abdominal cramps due to indigestion.

According to Bangalore based nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood, "Jaljeera works wonders for regulating your digestion. As you sip the beverage and take in all the spices, it is easily absorbed into your system through osmosis, and kills all the microbes. But it is high on salt. So, people with high blood pressure should consume in moderation."

A post shared by Saiyam Arora (@foodiesince97) on Jun 2, 2017 at 12:29am PDT