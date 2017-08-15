NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Janmashtami 2017: 5 Delicious Sabudana Dishes to Celebrate the Festival

   |  Updated: August 15, 2017 12:41 IST

Highlights
  • Janmashtami would be celebrated on the 14th of August.
  • Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna.
  • Devotees also observe the ritualistic fast on the holy occasion.
Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna, who was born at midnight on the eighth day or 'Ashtami' of the holy month, Shravana. This pious day is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm amongst the Krishna devotees as Krishna Janmashtami. This year, Janmashtami would be celebrated on the 14th August 2017, some sects of Krishna devotees would also be celebrating it on the 15th  August 2017. On the auspicious occasion, devotees throng the temples to offer their prayers and offerings to Lord Krishna. There is also a common practice followed in most Hindu households, of bathing 'Nand Gopal' (idol of baby Krishna) with milk, honey and water, and dressing him up in new clothes.

Devotees also observe the ritualistic fast on the holy occasion. They eat only a single meal a day before Janmashtami. On the fasting day, they take a Sankalpa to observe a day-long fast and to break it on the next day when the Ashtami Tithi is over. Through the day of fasting no grains are consumed; the devotees take a meal containing fruits, milk and water, called Phallar. Some devotees also choose to observe a 'Nirjala' vrat to please their deity, where they refrain from even taking a sip of water along with any grain of food, for the day. They break their fast by offering 'bhog' to their beloved deity.



A list of 56 food items, which is referred to as the 'Chappan Bhog', is offered to the Lord. This is later distributed among the people after the fast. As legend goes, it constitutes Krishna's favourite dishes and usually includes cereals, fruits, dry fruits, sweets, drinks, namkeen and pickles in quantities of eight under each category.

krishna janmashtami
Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna

Those who observe the fast, are not allowed to consume any cereal, or very spicy and salty food. Non-cereal food such as boiled potatoes which is made into a curry without onion, garlic, ginger or turmeric, characterises a typical Janmashtami meal of the afternoon. Sabudana (tapioca) Khichdi and Kuttu Singahri ka Puri are some popular dishes consumed by devotees across the world. For snacks Aloo Tikki, Aloo Pakoda, Raw Banana Vadas, Singhada Flour Pakoda, Sweet Potato Chaat, Aloo Chat (without spices) are also some of the preferred options. Because milk and sugar is allowed, most devotees also consume a good dose of milk-based desserts like Sabudana Kheer, Lauki ka Halwa etc.

Snacks, meals and desserts made of sabudana or tapioca pearls are very popular on the day. So if you have chosen to keep the auspicious fast and are fretting as to how you will pass the day without your favourite delicacies, worry not. With sabudana, there are options galore!



Here are some delicious and exciting sabudana or tapioca marvels you can try this Janmashtmi fast and make the fasting a fun affair -



1. Sabudana Khichdi



Sabudana is full of starch or carbohydrates, which gives you the much needed energy boost while fasting. Sabudana Khichdi is a light dish made with sabudana, peanuts, green chillies, sendha namak (rock salt) and ghee is a winner. This recipe by Niru Gupta will help you make the perfect Sabudana Khichdi in under 10 minutes.

sabudana khichdi
Sabudana Khichdi is a light dish made with sabudana, peanuts, green chillies, sendha namak and ghee

2.Sabudana Papad

Perfect crunchy snack to chomp on to keep the hunger pangs away through the day. The nation loves munching on this crispy, disc-thin snack across all fasting occasions.

3. Sabudana Kheer



A delicious festive dessert made with sabudana flavoured with cardamom and saffron. Wholesome, filling and lip-smacking. Slurp on the goodness with this lovely recipe of Sabudana Kheer by Niru Gupta.

kheer
A delicious festive dessert made with sabudana flavoured with cardamom and saffron​

4. Sabudana Tikki

Sabudana Tikki or Croquettes are simple to make and oh-so-delicious. Mash potatoes and soaked sabudana, add some green chillies, sendha namak and mild spices, mould them into the shape of tikkis and fry. Serve with Pudina Chutney and enjoy!

sabudana

Potato and sabudana fritters, this tasty snack is a perfect festive snack for Janmashtami fasting


5.Sabudana Vada

Potato and sabudana fritters, this tasty snack is a perfect festive snack for Janmashtami fasting. Wondering how to make it at home? Try this delectable recipe by Niru Gupta



Happy Janmashtami 2017!

 


