Jolly LLB's Actor Huma Qureshi's Diet and Fitness Secret
Deeksha Kumar | Updated: February 07, 2017 16:47 IST
Picture courtesy: Instagram/iamhumaq
Highlights
- Huma says Fitness is a process not a onetime thing
- Huma never diets as she loves food too much
- The lady just wants to be fit and active
Huma Qureshi seems to be extremely busy promoting her new film Jolly LLB with Akshay Kumar, where she looks prettier than ever. Huma plays the role of Pushpa Pandey in this courtroom drama, where lawyer Jagdishwar Mishra (Akshay), fights a case against the ruthless and powerful lawyer Sachin Mathur (Annu Kapoor). Expectations are quite high for this Bollywood feature with the ace star cast, and it is slated to release this Friday. Huma’s new look is garnering attention as well, as she seems to have transformed into a fitter and better version of herself.
Many of our Bollywood actors and actresses have gone through huge transformations as far as their fitness and diet are concerned. The list includes names like Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor,Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt and now, Huma Qureshi. Huma won many hearts with her power performance in her debut film Gangs of Wasseypur. Though the actress says that she is not apologetic about how she looks, in the recent months, she has shown some remarkable changes, especially for her movie Badlapur. Huma’s fitness strategy seems more like a means to remain fit rather than undergo drastic weight loss.
Huma has always managed to carry herself well, be it on camera or off camera. She looks immensely gorgeous in her movies and in all the other shows. Huma focuses on living a healthy life and be a better version of herself. People love her and appreciate her for what she is doing in the film business. Here’s a glimpse of her changeover journey and what kind of fitness person she is.
Huma Qureshi’s Diet
Huma says that she eats healthy food, breaking her daily intake to six to eight meals. Even she has cheat days. But her nutritionist Rashi Chaudhary makes healthy organic snacks for her which she can munch on without letting those hunger pangs get the best of her. She makes desserts for her as well, which are created using wholesome, nutritious ingredients. Huma finds it cheesy when actors talk about their diet plan so she usually doesn’t tell much about it but she reveals that she eats everything be it roti, dal, subzi, etc. but in considerate portions, and sticking to homemade meals. She loves non-vegetarian food and can’t live without chicken, but is careful that they are cooked in a healthy way.
Huma never diets as she loves food too much but she tries to balance herself rather than depriving her body. Huma drinks at least 12 glasses of water in a day along with coconut water, nimbu paani and vegetable juices to detoxify.
Huma Qureshi’s Workout
The actress is not a gym freak, she is proud of her curvy body. She focuses on remaining healthy and fit. In order to maintain her health, Huma practices single leg squat , suicide push, oblique twist sit up, square jump, reverse curl with extension, bird lunge, alternate t pushup, swan, squat thrust, etc. as told by her fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala in a YouTube video.
Huma also talks about Pilates at the 'Body Image For Fitocratic' Launch where she said, “I am a tall person and I couldn’t stand straight but Pilates have helped me a lot in developing a better posture. It helped in strengthening my muscles and developing the core. Unlike a workout, its effects are much longer and visible than weight lifting.”
Huma at the same event also added that “Fitness is a process not a onetime thing. I was a chubby child, I also had dieting issues but now I understand holistic approach of fitness. It’s not about reaching a number or fitting in a dress rather it is an ongoing process. I go to holidays and cheat a bit but at the same time I work out and take care of my fitness which makes me feel good because I am not doing it for anyone else but for me.”
She said that she respects her body and she is happy the way she looks. The lady just wants to be fit rather than starve herself to attain the ‘zero size’ figure.
