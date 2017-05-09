Justin Bieber's Purpose Tour: 5 Foods You Didn't Know He Loves

Highlights His long list of food demands include bananas, olives and turkey

He loves Italian cuisine and Spaghetti Bolognese is his favourite

He maintains a strict high protein and carb diet

and albums likeandat a very young age. His albumwas a colossal hit with popular songs such asandwhich gave birth to this massive tour called the Purpose Tour. Since last year this tour has earned about 200 million dollars!Justin is used to a luxurious lifestyle and is known to have given a long list of demands while touring in India. The demands are so unusual (and perhaps, hysterical) that we couldn't help but share them with all of you. Some of them include a Yoga casket with essential oils , 10 containers flown in with PlayStations, I0 hawks, sofa sets, washing machines, refrigerators and a massage table (phew!), arrangements for a Jacuzzi at the concert venue, masseuses flown in especially from Kerala and much more!

Interestingly, he has a long list of food demands too which include seasoned veggies with ranch dressing, fresh sliced fruits, organic bananas, seedless grapes, turkey and black and green olives. His backstage snacks would be potato chips, Haribo gummy bears, Ghiradelli dark chocolates, watermelon flavoured gum, all berries cereal, peanut butter and cheese sandwiches and dried fruits (some of his favourites).



Justine Bieber maintains a strict high protein and carb diet. He eats small frequent meals instead of the three main meals in day. He goes for regular weight lifting and cardio sessions to maintain his perfectly ripped 6 pack abs, but this much loved Pop star also has some guilty pleasures that he loves to indulge in every once in a while and if you didn't know, here's what they are. Psst, they're as strange as his demands!

1. Spaghetti Bolognese



Justin loves Italian cuisine and his favourite dish is Spaghetti Bolognese!

Lunch! Spaghetti bolognese - Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 23, 2010

cereal is really good - Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) November 24, 2012

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 20, 2011 at 12:36pm PDT

Unlike other kids who'd skip breakfast, Justin is a big fan of cereal and this one in particular.Tim Horton is a famous donut chain in Canada and Justin always makes a quick pit stop at Horton's whenever he visits his hometown.On being asked about a habit he can't stop in an interview, Justin Bieber replied, "Eating too much candy . I like Sour Patch Kids."YES! You heard it right. Justin Bieber loves milk. He is always up for a glass of warm milk with cookies and can have it anytime of the day. He was once quoted as saying "I like milk. I've loved milk since I was like, young. I always drink milk, so."