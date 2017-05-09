Justin Bieber's Purpose Tour: 5 Foods You Didn't Know He Loves

Justin Bieber's Purpose Tour concert in India is set to hit the stage on May 10th, 2017 and has already created a lot of buzz and excitement. Bieber is a Canadian singer and song writer who rose to fame after being discovered through his YouTube videos in 2008 and he hasn't looked back since then. He shook the music industry with his super hit songs like Baby and albums like Never Say Never and Purpose at a very young age. His album Purpose was a colossal hit with popular songs such as What do you mean?, Sorry and Love Yourself which gave birth to this massive tour called the Purpose Tour. Since last year this tour has earned about 200 million dollars!
Highlights
- His long list of food demands include bananas, olives and turkey
- He loves Italian cuisine and Spaghetti Bolognese is his favourite
- He maintains a strict high protein and carb diet
Justin is used to a luxurious lifestyle and is known to have given a long list of demands while touring in India. The demands are so unusual (and perhaps, hysterical) that we couldn't help but share them with all of you. Some of them include a Yoga casket with essential oils, 10 containers flown in with PlayStations, I0 hawks, sofa sets, washing machines, refrigerators and a massage table (phew!), arrangements for a Jacuzzi at the concert venue, masseuses flown in especially from Kerala and much more!
Interestingly, he has a long list of food demands too which include seasoned veggies with ranch dressing, fresh sliced fruits, organic bananas, seedless grapes, turkey and black and green olives. His backstage snacks would be potato chips, Haribo gummy bears, Ghiradelli dark chocolates, watermelon flavoured gum, all berries cereal, peanut butter and cheese sandwiches and dried fruits (some of his favourites).
Justine Bieber maintains a strict high protein and carb diet. He eats small frequent meals instead of the three main meals in day. He goes for regular weight lifting and cardio sessions to maintain his perfectly ripped 6 pack abs, but this much loved Pop star also has some guilty pleasures that he loves to indulge in every once in a while and if you didn't know, here's what they are. Psst, they're as strange as his demands!
1. Spaghetti Bolognese
Justin loves Italian cuisine and his favourite dish is Spaghetti Bolognese!
2. Cereal
Unlike other kids who'd skip breakfast, Justin is a big fan of cereal and this one in particular.
Photo Credit: instagram/djph03n1x
3. Donuts
Tim Horton is a famous donut chain in Canada and Justin always makes a quick pit stop at Horton's whenever he visits his hometown.
4. Sour Patch Kids
On being asked about a habit he can't stop in an interview, Justin Bieber replied, "Eating too much candy. I like Sour Patch Kids."
Photo Credit: instagram/devie divine
5. Milk
YES! You heard it right. Justin Bieber loves milk. He is always up for a glass of warm milk with cookies and can have it anytime of the day. He was once quoted as saying "I like milk. I've loved milk since I was like, young. I always drink milk, so."
