Kerala's Most Delicious Breakfast Dishes You Must Try
NDTV Food Desk | Updated: November 27, 2017 17:21 IST
Kerala is the land of natural beauty and of course, coconuts. The soil in Kerala is naturally gifted with an abundance of minerals which makes it easy to grow a variety of good quality foods ranging from coconuts to spices and tea and you'll find their extensive usage in the local cuisine too. Every meal is a beautiful melange of different flavours balanced so well. You have to agree that people in Kerala wake up to some of the most delicious regional breakfast dishes in the country. If you are bored of eating the same things day in and day out, give these traditional breakfasts from Kerala a try.
1. Karikku Dosa
These lovely and delicate pancakes are perfect to start your day. Made with tender coconut, coconut oil and rice, these sweet and salty dosas taste delicious with a fiery tomato-garlic chutney. They are very easy to make (in the same way like you would make a dosa) and healthy too.
2. Puttu and Kadala Curry
Puttu and Kadala Curry is a breakfast of champions in Kerala. A wholesome meal in itself, this combination is popular for breakfast as it keeps full until lunch. Kadala curry is made with kala channa or Bengal gram, coconut oil and some subtle spices. The word 'Puttu' means portioned in Tamil language and makes for the ideal breakfast dish that is filling and healthy. It is made with rice flour and coconut. Try our brilliant recipe of Kadala Curry shared by Chef Niru Gupta.
3. Vellayappam
Vellayappam is a traditional Syrian-Christian breakfast in Kerala. It is made with a fermented rice batter and can be served with egg curry or a simple stew. It is thick and round in shape and is often accompanied with cumin seeds, shallots and garlic.
4. Pathiri
Pathiri is a type of flat bread that is popularly enjoyed for breakfast in the coastal Malabar region of Kerala. The white dough is made with crushed rice which is then baked in special pans called Oadu. It is soft and chewy and can be enjoyed with a light curry or simply on its own. There are many versions of the Pathiri like the one smeared with desi gheeand the one stuffed with fish or meat. You can also fry the bread instead of baking it which is known as Poricha Pathiri.
5. Vattayappam
This is one of the healthiest breakfast snacks that can also be enjoyed during tea time. It is a steamed rice cake that requires almost no oil. It is light on stomach, fluffy and slightly sweet to taste due to the addition of dry fruits and cardamom. The word 'Vatta' refers to its round shape. If you're trying it at home, you must use fresh coconut to make delicious Vattayappam. It's a great dish to pack in your lunchbox.
6. Ela Ada
If you like to start your day with something sweet, Ela Ada is the perfect dish to try. Delicate parcels made with rice are filled with jaggery and coconut and then steamed in a banana leaf. It is also known as Elayappam in Kerala. Jackfruit jam is also used as a filling for the Ada which is even served as prasad in many Kerala temples.
You will notice that most of the breakfast dishes in Kerala are rice based along with a touch of coconut, they are made from scratch and are served fresh and warm which makes their morning meal a healthy and satisfying treat.
