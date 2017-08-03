NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Load up on these 7 Nutrients for Healthier and Stronger Bones

   August 03, 2017

Load up on these 7 Nutrients for Healthier and Stronger Bones
Highlights
  • Bones make up an important part of the body
  • Calcium is considered to be the most essential nutrient
  • These nutrients not only help in building stronger bones
Bones make up an important part of the body that provide support and shape to the body, further facilitating easy movement. An adult body has 206 bones that are made from connective tissues and specialized bone cells. Bones tend to deplete as you grow old; however, a healthy diet can help you prevent conditions like osteoporosis and other bone-related or muscle and joint disorders. Calcium is considered to be one of the most important nutrients to keep your bones healthy, but it may not be the only nutrient that you need for strong bones.

According to Nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood, "Bone development takes place only till the age of 35 years, after which bones start to deplete, therefore it is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle and eat proper food that contains essential nutrients. The three most important nutrients for a healthy bone structure are protein, calcium and vitamin D." Nutritionist Dr. Simran Saini agrees, "Essential nutrients for bone health also include magnesium, phosphorus and vitamin C." We list down some nutrients that are a must for bone health.



1. Calcium



Calcium is considered to be the most essential nutrient that is required by the bones. It is required to build and maintain strong bones and facilitate other important physical functions including muscle control and blood circulation. Do you know that human body does not produce calcium on its own? It is absorbed from the foods that we choose to eat; therefore it is important to load up on calcium-rich foods that may include dairy products, broccoli, oatmeal, soya, green leafy vegetables, almonds and figs among others.

almondsDo you know that human body does not produce calcium on its own?
 
2. Vitamin D

The 'sunshine vitamin', vitamin D helps to build bones and absorb calcium from the food we eat. Direct sunlight is the best source for this nutrient. Foods like mushrooms, egg yolks, fatty fish and soy milk are rich in vitamin D.

raw eggsThe 'sunshine vitamin', vitamin D helps to build bones and absorb calcium from the food we eat​


3. Vitamin C



Vitamin C helps to develop healthy bones and also helps in the formation of collagen, which is the fibrous part of the bones and cartilage. Citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruit and strawberry and even broccoli and bell peppers are good sources of Vitamin C.

grapefruitCitrus fruits like oranges, grapefruit and strawberry and even broccoli and bell peppers are good sources of Vitamin C​
 
4. Vitamin K

Vitamin K is required to increase bone mineral density, especially in people with weak bones, further preventing bones fractures. Some of the foods rich in vitamin K include basil, thyme, parsley, lettuce, cabbage and cauliflower.
 

cabbage soup dietVitamin K is required to increase bone mineral density​
 
5. Magnesium

Magnesium plays an important role in the structural development of the bones and further strengthens them. Older adults are more likely to be deficient in magnesium. Some of the foods that are rich in magnesium include green vegetables, legumes, pumpkin seeds and bananas.
 

pumpkin 625Magnesium plays an important role in the structural development of the bones ​
 
6. Protein

Adequate daily protein intake can help your body absorb calcium and prevent the risk of bone-thinning. It also influences the bone mass further helping to keep them strong. Loading up on protein-rich foods like yogurt, eggs, oats, broccoli, meat and cottage cheese can help build stronger bones.
 

oatsLoading up on protein-rich foods like yogurt, meat and cottage cheese can help build stronger bones
 
7. Phosphorus

A number of nutrients facilitate the absorption of calcium in the body and phosphorous is one of them. Some of the foods that are rich in phosphorus include meats, fish, dairy products and fruits like avocados, grapes, figs and bananas.
 

avacadosA number of nutrients facilitate the absorption of calcium in the body
 
These nutrients are not only help in building stronger bones but are also keep you energized and healthy.


Tags:  Bone HealthCalcium And BoneNutrition
