Load up on these 7 Nutrients for Healthier and Stronger Bones

Calcium is considered to be one of the most important nutrients to keep your bones healthy, but it may not be the only nutrient that you need for strong bones.

According to Nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood, "Bone development takes place only till the age of 35 years, after which bones start to deplete, therefore it is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle and eat proper food that contains essential nutrients. The three most important nutrients for a healthy bone structure are protein, calcium and vitamin D." Nutritionist Dr. Simran Saini agrees, "Essential nutrients for bone health also include magnesium, phosphorus and vitamin C." We list down some nutrients that are a must for bone health.

1. Calcium

Calcium is considered to be the most essential nutrient that is required by the bones. It is required to build and maintain strong bones and facilitate other important physical functions including muscle control and blood circulation. Do you know that human body does not produce calcium on its own? It is absorbed from the foods that we choose to eat; therefore it is important to load up on calcium-rich foods that may include dairy products, broccoli, oatmeal, soya, green leafy vegetables, almonds and figs among others.

The 'sunshine vitamin', vitamin D helps to build bones and absorb calcium from the food we eat. Direct sunlight is the best source for this nutrient. Foods like mushrooms, egg yolks, fatty fish and soy milk are rich in vitamin D.