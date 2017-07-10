NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
  Loading Up On Citrus Daily Can Reduce The Risk Of Dementia In Older Adults: Study

Loading Up on Citrus Daily Can Reduce the Risk of Dementia in Older Adults: Study

   |  Updated: July 10, 2017 11:32 IST

Loading Up on Citrus Daily Can Reduce the Risk of Dementia in Older Adults: Study
Highlights
  • Citrus fruits have long been associated with protecting the body
  • Daily intake of these fruits can reduce chances of developing Dementia
  • Having citrus can lower the risk of dementia by a whopping 23 percent
Citrus fruits have long been associated with protecting the body from various ailments, considering they are rich in vitamin C, folate, thiamin and various antioxidants. According to a study published in journal of Nutrition, older adults who consume citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruits, limes and lemons every day can lower the risk of dementia by a whopping 23 percent. Researchers at the Tohuku University in Japan have found that daily intake of these fruits can decrease the chances of developing the incurable brain condition by almost a quarter. Read on to know more about the study.

The study suggested that the these fruits contain citric acid which further has a chemical called nobiletin is responsible to slow down the impairment of memory in animal testing. The researchers closely observed more than 13,000 older adults for seven years to check how many of them developed dementia. The results suggested that a people who consumed citrus were 23 percent less likely to develop dementia than those consuming it less than two times a week.
 

elderly 620Citrus fruits have long been associated with protecting the body from various ailments
 
According to the researchers at the Tohuku University, a few biological studies have indicated citrus may have preventive effects against cognitive impairment. However, no study has really indicated the related between citrus consumption and rates of dementia.

The exact relation between citrus and dementia may not have been established yet, however, the study does suggest that frequent consumption may cut down the risk of dementia, if not cure it at all.



Citrus fruits are anyway healthy to consume. Therefore, the best way to load up on citrus fruits is to consume lots of lemon, lime, oranges, grapefruits or even tangerine. Citrus fruits are an excellent source of vitamin C that also strengthens the immune system and keeps you skin glowing. They are an excellent source of soluble fiber, which help improving digestive health and aiding weight loss.



Tags:  Citrus FruitsDementia
