We all know that the festival of Lohri is all about getting together with family around the holy bonfire post sunset, dancing to the beats of the dhol, and enjoying a scrumptious feast. We typically feed foods like til, gajak, gur, peanuts and popcorn to the fire on 13th January every year. This festival has a taste of tradition and is celebrated with great fervour across India, even though it is typical to Punjabis. Lohri is in fact, linked with winter solstice - the day with the shortest day and the longest night. It in fact marks the end of winters and the onset of spring.Here are 8 things you probably don’t know about Lohri:1. Lohri actually comes from the word ‘Tilohri’ i.e. ‘til’ meaning sesame and ‘rorhi’ meaning jaggery/gur - but eventually, the festival was just referred to as Lohri. These two traditional foods are associated with the festival as “they are both believed to cleanse the body from within, bringing renewed energy for the new year,” says Dr. Manoj K. Ahuja. That’s why foods like jaggery, gajak, til ki chikki are offered to the fire as a way of paying gratitude to nature’s bounty, and also eaten on this day.5. Lohri marks the new year for Punjabi farmers, bringing health and prosperity to all. Every year on Lohri day, the farmers gather in Punjab to pray and show gratitude for their crops before the harvesting begins and pray to Lord Agni to bless their land with abundance. Some even chant “Aadar aye dilather jaye” i.e. “may honor come and poverty vanish” and sing other popular folk songs while moving around the fire.6. Since Lohri celebrates the harvest of winter crops, it is customary to eat winter foods on this day. The traditional Punjabi dinner includes sarson da saag and makki di roti, til ki barfi, gur ki roti, makhane ki kheer. It doesn’t get any better than that!