Maha Shivaratri 2017: Pooja, Vrat Vidhi and Timings

Highlights One of the most auspicious festivals for Hindus across the world

Lord Shiva is believed to be an ardent lover of milk

Here is a lowdown on the Tithi, Muhurat and Puja Time for Maha Shivratri

They offer on the Shiva Linga water, milk, curd, ghee and honey as part of Abhishekam. Vermillion and sandalwood paste are also applied on the Linga. Bael leaves, fruits and flowers are part of the offering to the deity. Lord Shiva is believed to be an ardent lover of milk, bael (wood apple) leaves, and bael (Aegle marmelos) fruit.Ideally, the pooja rituals are to be performed four times around night and the duration is called ‘Prahar’. The Mahurat for First Prahar Puja is 06:18 pm to 09:20 pm, the Second Prahar Puja is 09:20 pm to 12:40 am, the third Prahar Puja is 12:40 am to 03:45 am, and the fourth Prahar Puja is 03:45 am to 06:53 am.Devotees also observe a day-long fast based heavily on fruits and water and break their fast (Parana) next day. The Maha Shivaratri fasting begins on the morning of Shivaratri and ends next day morning or the amavasya morning.Maha Shivaratri which falls on 24th of February, the Chaturdashi tithi begins at 09:38 pm and ends next day at 10:20 pm.The Nishita Kaal Puja Time begins at 12:26 am to 01:16 am. The Duration of Puja is 49 minutes.On February 25, the Muhurat for Maha Shivaratri Parana (Fast- break) begins at 6:54 am and goes on till 3:24 pm.